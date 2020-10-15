Ottumwa Fire
10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Alarm malfunction on S. Adella St.
7:56 a.m. Thursday. Car accident at Ferry St. and Foster Ave.
2:57 p.m. Thursday. Investigation on N. Van Buren Ave.
Medical calls: 12:52 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. S. Sheridan Ave. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. W. 2nd St. 6:04 p.m. Wednesday. W. Williams St. 6:37 p.m. Wednesday. W. 2nd St. 7:42 p.m. Wednesday. Wabash Ave. 9:04 p.m. Wednesday. W. 2nd St. 1:31 a.m. Thursday. S. Foster Ave. 12:56 p.m. Thursday. N. Ward St. 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Steller Ave.
Ottumwa Police
8 a.m. Wednesday. Judson Lee Petary, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jacob Fletcher, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged on Schwartz Drive with restraint of animals and failure to license dog.
1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged on Woodshire Drive with prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:05 p.m. Wednesday. Sanry Namelo, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of W. Maple Ave. with fifth-degree theft and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
4:05 p.m. Wednesday. Jasmin Diego, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of N. Iowa Ave. with assault causing serious injury.
11:56 p.m. Wednesday. Anna La Vonn Otto, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of N. Moore St. with domestic assault serious.
Centerville Police
8:31 p.m. Wednesday. Courtney Lynn Marsh, 20, of Centerville, was charged in the 1000 block of N. Washington St., Centerville, with assault causing bodily injury and two counts of simple assault.
12:57 a.m. Thursday. David Richard McKenzie, 55, of Drain, Oregon, was charged in the 100 block of N. 13th St., Centerville, with OWI first offense and possession of controlled substance.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
11:18 p.m. Wednesday. Residential fire reported in the 700 block of N. 14th St., Centerville.
Medical calls: 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. N. 18th St., Centerville. 12:20 a.m. Thursday. N. 10th St., Centerville.