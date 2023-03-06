Ottumwa Police
12:30 a.m. Sunday. A 34-year-old male was charged on Market Street with OWI.
12:30 a.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
2:28 a.m. Sunday. An 18-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
7:25 a.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old female was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with trespass.
10:30 a.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of Skyline Drive with third-degree burglary.
11:39 a.m. Sunday. A 46-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of Church Street with third-degree theft and forgery.
