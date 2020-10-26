Ottumwa Fire
4:01 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 200 block of N. Weller St.
2:09 a.m. Saturday. Car accident at Sheridan and Finley.
2:13 a.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 1000 block of E. Division St.
4:10 p.m. Saturday. Citizen complaint in the 500 block of Lake Drive.
7:20 p.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 600 block of N. Fellows Ave.
12:39 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of N. Weller St.
10:26 p.m. Sunday. False alarm in the 400 block of N. Court St.
8:45 a.m. Monday. Car accident on the Jefferson Street Bridge.
Medical calls: 5:37 p.m. Friday. Mable St. 9:18 p.m. Friday. N. Ward St. 9:31 p.m. Friday. W. Gulf. 10:48 p.m. Friday. Queen Anne Ave. 11:47 p.m. Friday. Venture Drive. 9:23 a.m. Saturday. S. Sheridan Ave. 12:17 p.m. Saturday. Oak Ridge Road. 1:40 p.m. Saturday. N. Quincy Ave. 1:44 p.m. Saturday. E. Gulf. 5:25 p.m. Saturday. Oakridge Road. 7 p.m. Saturday. N. Quincy Ave. 8:19 p.m. Saturday. N. Court St. 8:56 p.m. Saturday. Timberlane Heights. 10:08 p.m. Saturday. N. Wapello St. 1 a.m. Sunday. N. Wapello St. 1:26 a.m. Sunday. N. Cooper Ave. 11:22 a.m. Sunday. S. Milner St. 1:54 p.m. Sunday. E. Mary St. 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Grand Ave. 8:40 p.m. Sunday. S. Adella St. 8:47 p.m. Sunday. Osage Drive. 10:12 p.m. Sunday. Osage Drive. 10:57 p.m. Sunday. W. Finley Ave. 1:40 a.m. Monday. S. Madison Ave. 3:36 a.m. Monday. E. Fifth St. 7:03 a.m. Monday. Osage Drive. 9:28 a.m. Monday. Wabash Ave. 12:01 p.m. Monday. S. Ransom St.
Ottumwa Police
9:57 a.m. Friday. Todd Alan Zanoni, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Roemer Ave. with fifth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree harassment, driving while barred and disorderly conduct.
11:49 a.m. Friday. Madison Ty Beltran, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Winchester Road with assault displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
5:24 p.m. Friday. Randall Laverne Tolle, 62, of Glenwood, was charged in the 300 block of E. Park Ave. with disorderly conduct.
6:14 p.m. Friday. Travis David Hill, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Birch St. with disorderly conduct.
10:19 p.m. Friday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Mary St. and Sunnyside Ave. with failure to appear.
10:36 p.m. Friday. Juan Daniel Diego, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
11:30 p.m. Friday. Joshua Wayne Ellis, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of W. Finley Ave.
No time given, Saturday. Garrett Lee Johnson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of N. Court St. with driving while revoked for drunk driving, no proof of insurance, OWI first offense, failure to appear, operation without registration and speeding.
12:20 a.m. Saturday. Rolando Albert Rodriguez, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of N. Court St. with two counts of fourth-degree theft.
12:58 p.m. Saturday. Savannah Renae Bradley, 24, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
8:51 p.m. Saturday. Matthew Steven Jones, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2100 block of E. Main St. with domestic assault serious.
11:11 p.m. Saturday. Trace Allen Dyer, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Ferry St. and Richmond Ave. with driving under suspension.
No time given, Sunday. Calvin Lamont Wilburn, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of N. Court Road with driving while barred and speeding.
12:53 a.m. Sunday. Desiree Nicole Bradley, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Minneopa Ave. with OWI first offense.
1:20 a.m. Sunday. Danielle Marie Syvixay, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of N. Wapello St. with domestic assault serious.
2:54 a.m. Sunday. Juan Daniel Diego, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. 4th St. and N. Jefferson St. with violation of protective order.
8:27 a.m. Sunday. John Ansel Amburn, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Finley Ave. and S. Adella St. with interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. Amburn was also served with two arrants.
11:36 a.m. Sunday. Johnathan Ridgeway-Wilson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 149 and Woodland with driving under suspension.
12:41 p.m. Sunday. Olivia Delores Shields, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of N. Court St. with violation of protective order.
7:34 p.m. Sunday. Drake Patton, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Cherry St. with prohibited acts.
Wapello Sheriff
4:02 p.m. Thursday. Christina Gray, 34, of Mitchellville, was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of probation, sex offender registry violation and escape.
4:54 p.m. Thursday. Rebecca Robertson, 45, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for harassment, forgery and second-degree theft.
10:29 a.m. Friday. Chadwick Schultz, 48, of Bloomfield, was arrested and charged in the 200 block of N. Sheridan Ave., Ottumwa, with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Appanoose Sheriff
8:36 a.m. Friday. Kyle Edward Kimm, 28, of Moulton, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with probation violation.
9:55 a.m. Friday. Jeremy Lee Davis, 39, of Moravia, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of parole.
8:13 p.m. Sunday. Shaun Michael Morlan, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Maple St. in Udell with violation of probation.