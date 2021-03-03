Ottumwa Fire
5:08 p.m. Tuesday. Elevator rescue in the 100 block of South Union Street.
7:12 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 200 block of Clayton Street.
9:02 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled on scene in the 300 block of North Mclean Street.
7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicle collision with injuries in the 2600 block of North Court Street.
10:12 a.m. Wednesday. Canceled on scene in the 500 block of North Market Street.
11:24 a.m. Wednesday. Alarm investigation in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
Medical calls: 10:24 p.m. Tuesday. West Fifth Street. 11:58 p.m. Tuesday. Finley Avenue and Ward Street. 9:46 a.m. Wednesday. Dog park. 9:47 a.m. Wednesday. Clayton Street. Noon Wednesday. South Ferry Street.
Ottumwa Police
10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Jason Lee Haut, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with possession of firearm by felon, impersonating a public official, carrying weapons, carrying weapons on school grounds, and driving under suspension.
10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Christopher Thordarson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
7:31 p.m. Tuesday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Ward Street with driving while barred.
8:08 p.m. Tuesday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Center Avenue and North Cooper Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance.
9:50 p.m. Tuesday. Jordan William Delamotte, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with escape from custody and violation of parole.
11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Joseph Anthony Cota, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Cherry Street and East Second Street with two counts of failure to appear, providing false identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a no contact order.
No time given, Tuesday. Andrew James Patton, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of a no contact order.
No time given, Tuesday. Keisha Sullive, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with five counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, two counts of interference with official acts and public intoxication.
Centerville Police
8:10 a.m. Tuesday. Robin Marie Opperman, 56, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jacob Anthony Susin, 42, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of West Washington Street, Centerville, with driving while barred.
10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Allen Sales, 50, of Numa, was arrested at Main Street and East Washington Street, Centerville, for an out of county warrant.
Appanoose Sheriff
12:07 p.m. Monday. Seth Alan DeVries, 22, of Des Moines, was charged in the 500 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with sex offender registry violation.