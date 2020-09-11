Ottumwa Police
No time given, Thursday. Maria Patricia Lira, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Thursday. Andrew Stephen Tucker, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and failure to appear.
7:18 a.m. Thursday. James Taylor Smith, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of S. Milner St. with violation of a protective order.
7:52 a.m. Thursday. Travis Lee Long, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church St. with failure to appear.
8:27 a.m. Thursday. Waylon Andrew Handling, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic assault serious.
9:52 a.m. Thursday. Gary David Mooney, 45, of Eldon, was charged in the 300 block of Wildwood Drive with probation violation.
10:54 a.m. Thursday. Aaron Joseph Wessels Penn, 26, of Stockport, was charged in the 2400 block of N. Court St. with two counts of possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, fifth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
11:17 a.m. Thursday. Sores Sorum, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Vine St. and E. Highway 34 with public intoxication.
9:11 p.m. Thursday. Sharjane Mary Large, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
9:21 a.m. Thursday. Jerred Reed, 35, of Eldon, was arrested on outstanding warrants for criminal mischief and violation of no contact order.
6:41 p.m. Thursday. Johnnie Deal Jr., 43, of Middletown, Ohio, was arrested and charged on Hedrick Road in Agency with trespass.
Appanoose Sheriff
10:05 p.m. Sept. 5. Gabriel Leh James Ruepke, 20, of Chariton, was charged in the 16900 block of Highway J18 in Moravia with disorderly conduct-fighting.
10:05 p.m. Sept. 5. Connor Lee Grgurich, 24, of Chariton, was charged in the 16900 block of Highway J18 in Moravia with disorderly conduct-fighting.
1:57 a.m. Monday. Cyrus Keith Folker, 20, of Bonaparte, was arrested in the 23600 block of Highway 5 for an out of county warrant.
2:42 a.m. Monday. Bradly Alan Benson, 31, of Centerville, was charged at Highway 5 and Highway J46 with OWI second offense.
3:33 p.m. Monday. Robert Lyle Littrel, 55, of Cedar Rapids, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with second-degree theft.