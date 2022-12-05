Ottumwa Police
10:52 a.m. Dec. 2. A juvenile was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street.
10:52 a.m. Dec. 2. Owen Ray Spicer, 23, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street and charged with voluntary absence from custody.
11 a.m. Dec. 2. Jacob Andrew Barnett, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with ongoing criminal conduct, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11 a.m. Dec. 2. Scott Alan Wright, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with ongoing criminal conduct and interference with official acts.
2:10 p.m. Dec. 2. Alexander Maurico Diaz, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hamilton Street with interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic abuse assault.
4:42 p.m. Dec. 2. Allisyn Leigh Boer, 46, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Church Street.
4:42 p.m. Dec. 2. Gregory Allen Showalter II, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation.
No time given, Dec. 2. Saulo Pena-Montoya, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Webster Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:50 a.m. Dec. 3. Nicholas Gene Wallace, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Keota Street and Minnesota Street with OWI second offense and drunk driving revocation.
8:54 a.m. Dec. 3. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with trespass.
10:36 a.m. Dec. 3. Mickel Shawn Davidson, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with domestic abuse assault.
11:10 a.m. Dec. 3. Jason Lee Vanvee, 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
2:42 a.m. Dec. 4. Jesse Kay Garber, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Williams Street with disorderly conduct.
7:30 a.m. Dec. 4. Natalie Shauniece Bell, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with interference with official acts, trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:50 p.m. Dec. 4. Enolyne Keresen, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of West Mary Street with OWI, child endangerment and open container.
10:22 p.m. Dec. 4. Nicole Faye Hunter, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Steller Avenue with harboring a runaway against wishes of parent.
