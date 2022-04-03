Ottumwa Police
1:22 a.m. March 28. Tyler Jacob Mckinney, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with providing false identification and driving under suspension.
1:40 a.m. March 28. Joshua Cole Umphress, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with second-degree burglary and violation of protective order.
12:55 p.m. March 28. Staci May Murphy, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
2:25 p.m. March 28. Kaylee Lynn Jones, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
3:45 p.m. March 28. Amanda Lynn Mcgraw, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Main Street with OWI.
4:16 p.m. March 28. A juvenile was served with a warrant in the 700 block of North Fellows Avenue.
10:44 p.m. March 28. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with OWI.
1:11 a.m. March 29. Joel Ryan Luke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:50 a.m. March 29. Muhammad R. Flowers, 26, of Burlington, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
1:40 p.m. March 29. Dalton Kirk Reinier, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with possession of alcohol under legal age and driving while barred.
1:46 p.m. March 29. Brian Edward Benson, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Ward Street with driving while suspension.
7:30 p.m. March 29. Ariel Elizabeth Mills, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Lillian Street with theft.
9:43 p.m. March 29. Erika Jo King, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Osceola Street with first-degree harassment and OWI.
11 p.m. March 29. Anthony Rell Murdy, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Johnson Avenue with trespass.
12:55 p.m. March 30. Jonathan Joe Mcfarland, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
3:59 p.m. March 30. Justin Eugene Merchant, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pretrial release condition.
4:08 p.m. March 30. Christopher Clayton Pfaff, 51, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of Church Street.
4:30 p.m. March 30. Tammatha Lea Brown, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree harassment.
6:15 p.m. March 30. Michael Joseph Ritter, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
6:22 p.m. March 30. Cory Martin Versteegh, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with failure to appear.
10:14 p.m. March 30. Fernix Salle, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Court Street with domestic abuse assault second offense.
9:20 a.m. March 31. Thomas Paul Wright, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Court Street with violation of protective order.
9:56 a.m. March 31. Juda Helkena, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
March 17. Wendy Waters, 53, of Eddyville, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.
March 17. Amy Thompson, 39, of Moulton, was arrested and charged with burglary.
March 17. Jesse McElroy, 45, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with OWI third offense and probation revocation.
March 17. Malcolm Husted, 28, of Centerville, was arrested and charged with burglary.
March 17. Michael Flynn, 32, of Keota, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, interference with official acts and trespass.
March 18. Ryan Pherigo, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of violation of probation, violation of parole and failure to appear. Pherigo was also charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 18. Max Lapoint, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
March 18. Michael Burton, 50, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for assault, harassment, domestic abuse and willful injury.
March 19. David McGee, 43, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 19. Clint Hornick, 43, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested and charged with improper use of registration.
March 21. Rebecca Hagen, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of weapon in correctional facility.
March 21. Buck Bibby, 34, of Floris, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension.
March 25. Alexandrea Willey, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of violation of no contact order.
March 26. Trevor Shepard, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with failure to have valid driver's license.
March 29. Debbie Hird, 60, of Blakesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of controlled substance violation, identity theft and tampering with records.
March 29. Sonya Mounlavong, 37, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse.
March 30. Howker Ludwig, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for nine counts of failure to appear.
March 30. Ryan Reed, 25, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving while barred.
Centerville Police
11:48 a.m. March 25. Robert James Lusch, 36, of Cincinnati, was charged at the Davis County Jail, Bloomfield, with failure to appear.
10:29 a.m. March 28. Kimberly Rae Rogers, 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of East Oak Street, Centerville, with fourth-degree theft.
3:49 p.m. March 28. Anthony Skilar Pierce, 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of South Drake Avenue, Centerville, with second-degree criminal mischief.
3:53 p.m. March 28. Anthony Skilar Pierce, 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of East Sheridan Avenue, Centerville, with second-degree criminal mischief.
6:03 p.m. March 29. Stephanie Marie Dornbush, 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of South Drake Avenue, Centerville, with violation of probation.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:40 a.m. March 28. Jaron Blake Draper, 21, of Mystic, was charged in the 500 block of West Washington Street, Centerville, with third-degree sexual abuse.
12:27 p.m. March 28. William Lee Alvis II, 33, of Fairfield, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.