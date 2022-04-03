OSKALOOSA [mdash] Donna Yvonne (Witt) Lappin, 86, of Oskaloosa, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. She was born August 12, 1935, at home in Mahaska County the daughter of Harlan L. and L. Louise Wright Witt. During high school she enjoyed playing bask…