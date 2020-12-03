Ottumwa Police
1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Codi Edward Ray Neal, 25, of Drakesville, was charged at Hammond Ave. and S. Hancock St. with driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying weapons.
2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Travis Blake McClure, 35, of Centerville, was charged in the 900 block of E. Mary St. with drunk driving revocation.
10:54 a.m. Wednesday. Ashley Karen Moser, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Ave. with driving while barred.
3:46 p.m. Wednesday. James Pleas Surber Jr., 29, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 300 block of S. Ransom St. with interference with official acts, carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with a warrant.
5:30 p.m. Wednesday. August Dean Houk, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Green St. with possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
5:40 p.m. Wednesday. David Richard Stowell, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with felon in possession of a firearm.
9:19 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged at Cook St. and Church St. with prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:25 p.m. Wednesday. Robert Alan Large III, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Garrett Lee Johnson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of probation violation.
Centerville Police
4:33 p.m. Wednesday. Joshua Michael Simmons, 29, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of E. Oak St. with fifth-degree theft and possession of controlled substance.