Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 8:12 p.m. Wednesday. East Second Street. 8:37 p.m. Wednesday. East Vine Street. 10:42 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 2:02 p.m. Thursday. East Second Street.
Ottumwa Police
2 a.m. Wednesday. Charley Marie Carr, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with person under legal age.
2 a.m. Wednesday. David Logan Eakins, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
2 a.m. Wednesday. Gabriel Adam Forrest, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with two counts of failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Devin Dean Besco, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with failure to appear.
1:25 p.m. Wednesday. Jose Luis Napoles, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with fifth-degree theft.
6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Marie Ann Kellar, 34, of Albia, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Celia Mary Jimenez Flores, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:21 p.m. Wednesday. Kory Alan Sloan, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with two counts of failure to appear.
8:26 p.m. Wednesday. Willie Edward Felkins Jr., 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with fourth-degree theft and forgery.
Centerville Police
2:49 p.m. Wednesday. Matthew Dale Jones, 39, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of probation.
7:37 p.m. Wednesday. Hal Joseph Dixon Jr., 55, of Moulton, was charged in the 1400 block of East Oneal Street with sex offender registry offense.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:35 a.m. Tuesday. Tyler Jeffrey Devore, 32, of Centerville, was charged at the Wayne County Jail with failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, felon in control of firearm, second-degree theft, prescription drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:25 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Wade Kruzich, 55, of Mystic, was charged in the 800 block of West Green Street, Mystic, with trespass.