Ottumwa Police
12:57 a.m. Sept. 7. Shana Catherine Crossman, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of W. Main St. with domestic abuse assault.
1:51 a.m. Sept. 7. Two juveniles were charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Ext. with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
1:51 a.m. Sept. 7. Patrick Mejbon, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Ext. with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
8:05 a.m. Sept. 7. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of E. Second St. with assault and interference with official acts.
1:12 p.m. Sept. 7. Marla Deanne Bettis, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Skyline Dr. with OWI and driving under suspension.
7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Cheyenne Nicole Wood, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Dr. with theft.
8:53 p.m. Sept. 7. Isaac Michael Knapp, 22, of Hedrick, was served with a warrant at Chester Ave. and N. Schuyler St.
9:15 p.m. Sept. 7. James Lloyd Hopkins, 95, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Lincoln Ave. with violation of no contact order.
2 a.m. Sept. 8. Carry Lynn Edgington, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of S. Webster St. with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
7:46 a.m. Sept. 8. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Highway 63 with public intoxication.
8 a.m. Sept. 8. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree arson.
11:26 a.m. Sept. 8. Anna Maribel Nunez, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Jefferson St. and E. Alta Vista Ave. with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:05 p.m. Sept. 8. Denise Miranda Gravin, 39, of Coralville, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Dr. with theft.
1:36 a.m. Sept. 9. Damian Wayne Barndt, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of E. Second St. with violation of no contact order.
6:54 a.m. Sept. 9. Brain Anjain, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Ash St. with two counts of violation of probation.
8:57 a.m. Sept. 9. Blake Austin Smith, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of S. Webster St. with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
10 a.m. Sept. 9. Two juveniles were charged in the 1500 block of Truman St. with assault and third-degree harassment.
12:56 p.m. Sept. 9. Margaret A. O'Connor, 56, of Sigourney, was charged in the 800 block of S. Sheridan Ave. with interference with official acts.
1:15 p.m. Sept. 9. Jaden Franklin Guyette, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of S. Sheridan Ave. with first-degree theft, second-degree theft and trafficking in stolen weapons.
2 p.m. Sept. 9. Cory Martin Versteegh, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church St. with fifth-degree theft.
5:49 p.m. Sept. 9. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Dr. with public intoxication.
6:55 p.m. Sept. 9. Douglass Barton Traul, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of N. Court St. with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
10:08 p.m. Sept. 9. Rejeff Soram, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of S. Iowa Ave. with public intoxication.
11:20 p.m. Sept. 9. Cory Martin Versteegh, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Grant St. with violation of probation.
12:45 a.m. Sept. 10. Logan Reece Collett, 19, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 100 block of E. Second St. with OWI.
12:45 a.m. Sept. 10. Cameron Bail Mckelvey, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of E. Second St. with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
4:10 a.m. Sept. 10. Mary Anne Hill, 65, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with public intoxication.
9:11 a.m. Sept. 10. Trevor Dean Shepard, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Osceola St. and Richmond Ave. with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:11 a.m. Sept. 10. Rebecca Ann Tackel, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Osceola St. and Richmond Avenue with failure to appear, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.
3:46 p.m. Sept. 10. A juvenile; Ellasa Horton, 18, of Waterloo; Zakiya Robinson, 19, of Fulton, Missouri; Zyaire Robinson, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri; Cooper Towsend, 18, of Urbana, Illinois; and Va'Leighja Wright, 18, of Waterloo, were charged in the 1900 block of Venture Dr. with fifth-degree theft.
5:49 p.m. Sept. 10. Jesus Alvarez Jr., 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of N. Benton St. with two counts of public intoxication.
9:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Leah Marcelle Ehret, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Dr. with possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Sept. 10. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Ave. with public intoxication.
1:10 a.m. Sept. 11. Vidal Arturo Martinez, 18, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Vanness Ave.
1:57 a.m. Sept. 11. Patience Renee Dugger, 24, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at Mowrey Ave. and Wildwood Dr.
3:16 a.m. Sept. 11. Darien Latroy Davis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hamilton St. and N. Milner St. with OWI.
9:58 a.m. Sept. 11. Blake Tyler Cassatt, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Wilson St. and S. Ward St. with violation of probation.
2:27 p.m. Sept. 11. Leon Laroy Stewart, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Dr. with driving while barred, willful injury and trespass.
9:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Two juveniles were charged in the 1900 block of Venture Dr. with fifth-degree theft.
11:40 p.m. Sept. 11. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Skyline Dr. with fifth-degree theft.
