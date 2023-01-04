Ottumwa Police
1:15 a.m. Dec. 30. John Louis Sales, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:43 a.m. Dec. 30. Jessy James Countryman, 35, of Fremont, was charged in the 700 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with OWI second offense and open container.
12:21 p.m. Dec. 30. Mal Bosin, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with violation of probation.
3:22 p.m. Dec. 30. Sores Sorum, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with public intoxication.
4:16 p.m. Dec. 30. Nicole Danielle Murphy, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Hamilton Street with three counts of possession of controlled substance, open container, driving while barred and no SR 22 insurance.
10:28 a.m. Dec. 31. Timothy Ellis Moser, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:48 p.m. Dec. 31. Benjerman Lee Shelton, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Ransom Street and East Mary Street with driving while barred and possession of controlled substance.
6:15 p.m. Dec. 31. Kadin Earl Gerard, 21, of Oskaloosa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
6:15 p.m. Dec. 31. Colton Brooks Stout, 21, of Oskaloosa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
7:21 a.m. Jan. 1. Tyler Jay Jackson, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Wapello Street with trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, fifth-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault.
8:13 a.m. Jan. 1. Nakayama Michael, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Felix Street with OWI second offense.
10 a.m. Jan. 1. Ryan Whitley Yancey, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with violation of no contact order.
12:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Rene Enricho Merida-Cano, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Moore Street with disorderly conduct.
2:16 p.m. Jan. 1. Nichole Dawn Gatlin, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Benton Street and North Clay Street with driving while barred.
2:51 p.m. Jan. 1. John Ansel Amburn, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Webster Street with violation of probation, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:20 p.m. Jan. 1. Nicholas Owen Strunk, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Williams Street and South Milner Street with driving while barred.
8:39 p.m. Jan. 1. Salemwon Hikuta, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Green Street with pubic intoxication and interference with official acts.
8:39 p.m. Jan. 1. Rk Kalus, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Green Street with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault on persons in certain occupations.
12:01 a.m. Jan. 2. Nimaia Matauto, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Weller Street with public intoxication.
1:45 a.m. Jan. 2. Joseph Sebastian Schmitz, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
3:11 a.m. Jan. 2. Stephyne Renea Stewart, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Moore Street with failure to appear.
5:50 a.m. Jan. 2. K-last Paulis, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Boone Avenue with eluding and second-degree theft.
1:15 p.m. Jan. 2. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with trespass and public intoxication.
1:15 p.m. Jan. 2. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
3:59 p.m. Jan. 2. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of North Ash Street with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
No time given, Jan. 2. Tosan Santier, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Boone Avenue with trespass.
2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Emily Marie Boyd, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Sheffield Street and North Benton Street with driving while barred.
12:08 a.m. Tuesday. Joba Baso, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with public intoxication.
1:17 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with first-degree harassment, possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
8:57 p.m. Tuesday. Saulo Pena-Montoya, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Webster Street and West Williams Street with OWI and no valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.