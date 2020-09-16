Ottumwa Fire
8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Carbon dioxide investigation on S. Willard St.
2:27 a.m. Wednesday. Carbon dioxide investigation on Hamilton St.
10:23 a.m. Wednesday. An investigation on S. James St.
Medical calls: 5:53 p.m. Tuesday. Orchard St. 8:06 p.m. Tuesday. Crestview Ave. 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. W. Golf Ave. 3:25 a.m. Wednesday. W. Finley Ave. 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Gladstone Circle. 7:22 a.m. Wednesday. Brian Road. 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. E. Vine St.
Ottumwa Police
1:34 p.m. Monday. Wesley Allen Gridley, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of W. Rochester Road with failure to appear and was served a warrant.
2:35 p.m. Monday. Austin Dakota Carrow, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. with disorderly conduct.
10:37 a.m. Tuesday. Clifford Earl Vance, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of W. 2nd St. with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug tax stamp violation and possession of controlled substance.
1:53 p.m. Tuesday. Johnny Ramirez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Sheridan Ave. and Ellis Ave. with driving while barred and failure to appear.
2:15 p.m. Tuesday. TJ Myles Ware, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Summit St. with four counts of failure to appear.
3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Jeffrey Wayne Johns, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of S. Willard St. with failure to appear.
4:25 p.m. Tuesday. Anessa Renee Schultz, 34, of Pella, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft, providing false identification and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:11 p.m. Tuesday. Alison Marie Davis, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Ave. with probation violation.
11:13 p.m. Tuesday. Jesse James Smith, 51, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with prohibited acts and served with a warrant.
11:13 p.m. Tuesday. Tina Marie Stajcar, 56, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Wapello Sheriff
1:02 p.m. Monday. Cody Beason, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for escape from custody.
8:11 p.m. Monday. David Johnson, 49, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 7000 block of 120th Ave., Ottumwa, with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
10:25 a.m. Tuesday. Jeremy Price, 44, of Albia, was arrested on outstanding warrants for willful injury and assault causing serious injury.
3:58 p.m. Tuesday. Hiury DeSousa, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 4:42 p.m. Tuesday. E. Washington St., Centerville. 9:17 p.m. Tuesday. S. 18th St., Centerville.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:44 a.m. Saturday. Trevor Davis White, 36, of Centerville, was charged at the Davis County Jail in Bloomfield with failure to appear, driving while barred, and had his pre-trial released revoked.
3:49 p.m. Monday. Dustin Allan Kelley, 21, of Newton, had his pre-trial released revoked at the Davis County Jail.
8:10 p.m. Monday. Travis Jennings Nagel, 44, of Centerville, had his pre-trial release revoked at the Davis County Jail.