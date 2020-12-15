Ottumwa Fire
2:05 p.m. Tuesday. Car accident at Woodland Ave. and N. Court St.
Medical calls: 3:49 p.m. Monday. Ray St. 4:21 p.m. Monday. E. Park Ave. 4:30 p.m. Monday. S. Moore St. 5:28 p.m. Monday. W. 2nd St. 11:05 p.m. Monday. W. Alta Vista Ave. 1:42 a.m. Tuesday. W. Finley Ave. 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. E. Mary St. 5:52 a.m. Tuesday. Angle Road. 7:11 a.m. Tuesday. W. Alta Vista Ave. 8:52 a.m. Tuesday. S. Ward St. 10:57 a.m. Tuesday. E. Manning Ave. 12:34 p.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. S. Adella St.
Ottumwa Police
12:28 p.m. Monday. Robert James Wilson, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of W. 5th St. with domestic assault serious.
2:38 p.m. Monday. Rain Illai, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 25000 block of E. Main St. with OWI first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid license.
3:08 p.m. Monday. Christopher Bainbridge, 35, of Ottumwa, was served with eight warrants in the 600 block of Chester Ave.
6:20 p.m. Monday. Joshua David Johnson, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with parole violation.
8:36 p.m. Monday. Melissa Jo Payne, 31, of Oskaloosa, was charged at Highway 34 and Wildwood Drive with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
Appanoose Sheriff
1:53 p.m. Friday. Richard Thomas Grenko, 65, of Centerville, was charged in the 15500 block of 545th St. with domestic abuse assault and second-degree harassment.
11:01 p.m. Friday. Alexander Joseph Hogg, 28, of Centerville, was charged at 210th Ave. and Highway J46 with OWI second offense, reckless driving and eluding.
3:10 a.m. Saturday. Donald Dallas Richmond, 44, of Centerville, was charged at 210th Ave. and 560th St. with OWI first offense.