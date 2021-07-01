Ottumwa Police
1:24 a.m. Wednesday. Kenneth Eugune Mourton, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with third-degree harassment.
12:51 p.m. Wednesday. Rayfield Grant, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Main Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
1:25 p.m. Wednesday. Brian Tyrone Heath, 41, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Bryce Michael Edmonds, 33, of Fremont, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:26 p.m. Wednesday. Danny Lee Shaffer, 61, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Fourth Street and North Green Street.
8:50 p.m. Wednesday. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ash Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
10:27 p.m. Wednesday. David Logan Eakins, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Iowa Avenue with failure to appear and driving while barred.
Wapello Sheriff
June 30. David Kendrick Jr., 28, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, harassment, going armed with intent, burglary and eluding.
June 30. Cole Stewart, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving while barred.
June 30. Tyler Hatfield, 21, of Lancaster, Missouri, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.
June 30. Dylan Dekraai, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of parole, violation of probation, driving while barred, displaying a dangerou weapon, two counts of possession of controlled substance, and driving while barred.
June 30. Makayla Cheely, 20, of Burlington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.
June 30. Joshua Burk, 45, of Albia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
July 1. Bruce Nord, 40, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with OWI.