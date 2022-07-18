Ottumwa Police
1:30 a.m. July 11. Stephen Lawrence White, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Third Street with failure to appear.
3:40 a.m. July 11. Jason Andrew Tobeck, 44, of Ottumwa, was served with four warrants in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue.
3:40 a.m. July 11. Marilyn Marie Wilkins, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue with failure to appear and possession of controlled substance.
9:12 a.m. July 11. Christopher Showalter, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
11:18 a.m. July 11. Jerry Nepios, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
11:36 a.m. July 11. Jose Daniel Ramirez, 46, of Washington, was charged in the 1700 block of East Second Street with drug tax stamp violation and possession of controlled substance.
1:05 p.m. July 11. Izahia Lee Rushman, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
6:46 p.m. July 11. Taylar Rene Gillen, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Ferry Street with failure to appear.
8:21 p.m. July 11. Jazmine Marie Martin, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Joseph Avenue with failure to appear.
8:23 p.m. July 11. Eric Ray Richards, 43, of Waukee, was charged in the 100 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
No time given, July 11. James William Shilling, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Mary Street with driving while barred.
1:01 a.m. July 12. Christopher Joseph Long, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Park Avenue with assault.
11:52 a.m. July 12. Leon Laroy Stewart, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Hancock Street and East Vine Street with driving while barred.
2:57 p.m. July 12. Joshua Todd Ware, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Locust Street and North Cherry Street with domestic abuse assault.
5:13 p.m. July 12. Nicole Danielle Murphy, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North James Street with failure to appear.
5:38 p.m. July 12. Christopher Lee Cox, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
12:20 a.m. July 13. A juvenile was charged at East Main Street and South Union Street with curfew violation.
5:03 a.m. July 13. Franky Jacob, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Main Street with third-degree criminal mischief, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, public intoxication and third-degree burglary.
5:03 a.m. July 13. A juvenile was charged in the 200 block of East Main Street with third-degree criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and third-degree burglary.
1:22 p.m. July 13. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with violation of protective order.
3:09 p.m. July 13. Jesse Lee McElroy, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Pocahontas Street with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts, driving while barred, drunk driving revocation, eluding, no proof of insurance and driving under suspension.
4:23 p.m. July 13. Aaliyah Wyre, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street with domestic abuse assault.
4:45 p.m. July 13. Pablo Zapata, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree theft.
8:38 p.m. July 13. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of Clarence Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:47 a.m. July 14. Mario Salvatore Lloyd, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
12:25 p.m. July 14. Eliseo Quintero, 38, of Council Bluffs, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
9:31 p.m. July 14. Kayla Michelle Crist, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with domestic abuse assault.
