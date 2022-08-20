Ottumwa Police
7:45 a.m. Aug. 12. Jedakyah Daniel Ponce, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with and public intoxication.
9:51 a.m. Aug. 12. Benjamin Heath Bukowski, 47, of Eddyville, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
10:56 a.m. Aug. 12. Rachael Ann Johnson, 30, of Richland, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:05 p.m. Aug. 12. Randi Kay Hanrahan, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Elm Street and East Main Street with two counts of forgery and money laundering.
12:05 p.m. Aug. 12. Zachary D Nokes, 48, of Camp Point, Illinois was charged at South Elm Street and East Main Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of contraband in correctional facility, two counts of forgery and money laundering.
12:56 p.m. Aug. 12. Anthony Deondra Pryor, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North James Street with four counts of failure to appear.
5:11 p.m. Aug. 12. K-Last Paulis, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with three counts of revocation of pretrial release.
10:50 p.m. Aug. 12. A juvenile was charged in the 1600 block of Steller Avenue with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, assault causing bodily injury, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and interference with official acts.
No time given, Aug. 12. A juvenile was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
3:53 a.m. Aug. 13. Randall Ray McFarland, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Blackhawk Road with domestic abuse assault second offense and violation of protective order.
9:05 a.m. Aug. 13. James Vincent Cobler 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with failure to appear.
1:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Lon Paul Giberson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Webster Street with driving while barred.
1:41 p.m. Aug. 13. Jessy James Wilson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with failure to appear.
9:23 p.m. Aug. 13. A juvenile of Fairfield was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with assault causing bodily injury.
No time given, Aug. 13. Richard Lee Christy, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear
12:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Samuel Wele Mananga, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Fifth Street with first-degree burglary.
12:39 a.m. Aug. 14. Tate Harris Knoot, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
12:39 a.m. Aug. 14. Eddie Morales Lopez, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
6:18 a.m. Aug. 14. Savannah Marie Ohair, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with assault on persons in certain occupations, indecent exposure, public intoxication and Public Nudity.
12:19 p.m. Aug. 14. Austin Lindquist, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with domestic abuse assault.
1 p.m. Aug. 14. Dawson James Daniel Knight, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with driving while barred.
1:36 p.m. Aug. 14. Kaleb Lynn Joe Derby, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Wildwood Drive with failure to appear.
4:02 p.m. Aug. 14. Jerimiah Clayton Benjamin, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Marion Street with driving while barred.
10:48 p.m. Aug. 14. Ashley Renee Lewman, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of South Moore Street with second-degree burglary.
10:17 a.m. Aug. 15. Shane William Capps, 41, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
10:20 a.m. Aug. 15. David Byron Herrmann Jr., 56, of Davenport, was charged in the 100 block of East Fourth Street with probation violation.
5:42 p.m. Aug. 15. Mackson Jesse, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
9:45 p.m. Aug. 15. Wayne Emery Lukehart, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
12:55 a.m. Aug. 16. Billy Rae Owen, 49, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
9:08 a.m. Aug. 16. Jessica Jean Boutott, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with assault causing bodily injury, assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and violation of protective order.
3:54 p.m. Aug. 16. Jacquita D Fletcher, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7 p.m. Aug. 16. Randi Kay Hanrahan, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of probation violation.
7 p.m. Aug. 16. Demetrius Xaziver Wilson, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with willful injury, going armed with intent, two counts of first-degree harassment and violation of protective order.
8:19 p.m. Aug. 16. Jessie Manuel Ramos, 50, of Des Moines, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
9:44 p.m. Aug. 16. Natalie Nicole Cook, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Greenwood Drive with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:44 p.m. Aug. 16. Zachary Gerald Johnstone, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged North Ferry Street and Greenwood Drive with possession of controlled substance.
9:07 a.m. Aug. 17. Christopher Michael Tobeck 43 of Fremont was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
9:57 a.m. Aug. 17. George Edward Dennison 65, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2000 block of Mable Street with domestic abuse assault and attempted murder.
10:46 a.m. Aug. 17. Tosan Santier, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with providing false information and probation violation.
12:33 p.m. Aug. 17. Kelly Anne Standard, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with probation violation and was served with a warrant.
9:48 p.m. Aug. 17. Bennie Paul Owens Jr., 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:20 a.m. Aug. 18. Jesse Dean Oden, 46, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
8:20 a.m. Aug. 18. Tate Wilson Simmers, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Webster Street and West Keota Street with driving while barred.
9 a.m. Aug. 18. Tosha Elaine Hobbs, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with failure to appear.
1:02 p.m. Aug. 18. Tajuan Dwanaz Harris, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants on the Ferry Street Extension.
1:42 p.m. Aug. 18. Christopher Westerfield, 22, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Vanness Avenue.
