Ottumwa Police
2:23 a.m. Monday. Damian Wayne Barndt, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with third-degree burglary and possession of controlled substance.
11:26 a.m. Monday. Elisha Nicole Goematt, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hackberry Street and North Cherry Street with driving while barred.
11:26 a.m. Monday. Heather Lynn Hendon, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hackberry Street and North Cherry Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and was served with a warrant.
11:26 a.m. Monday. Dyllan Shae Light, 25, of Fairfield, was charged at Hackberry Street and North Cherry Street with possession of controlled substance.
12:30 p.m. Monday. William Joseph Hill, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ferry Street with public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.