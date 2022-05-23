Ottumwa Police
2:54 a.m. May 13. Jesse Lee McElroy, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Gateway Drive with violation of no contact order.
10:15 a.m. May 13. Santana Allen Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
5:27 p.m. May 13. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
8:05 p.m. May 13. Marcus Malak Campbell, 19, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in at Marilyn Road and Bryan Road.
9:50 p.m. May 13. Payne Thomas Adkins, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
10:29 p.m. May 13. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Etta Street and West Second Street with violation of protective order.
9:42 a.m. May 14. Michael Lee Thomas, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Weller Street with failure to appear.
12:59 p.m. May 14. Elisabeth Francois Plouy, 19, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with persons under legal age.
12:59 p.m. May 14. Nienke Scheuter, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with persons under legal age.
12:59 p.m. May 14. Matheas Teixera, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with persons under legal age.
2:21 p.m. May 14. George Edward Dennison, 65, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Evergreen Street with first-degree harassment.
4 p.m. May 14. Demetrius Wilson, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and Taft Circle with first-degree burglary and person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products.
11:52 p.m. May 14. Steven Michael Clark, 25, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
No time given, May 14. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of North Johnson Avenue with willful injury and alcohol nuisance violation by person under legal age.
12:59 a.m. May 15. Maibel Delgado Rodriguez, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Moore Street with OWI and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
2:10 a.m. May 15. Eder Estuardo Mendoza Vallejo, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with OWI.
7:18 a.m. May 15. Alexander James Simpson, 25, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with public intoxication and revocation of pretrial release.
9:51 a.m. May 15. Codi Edward Ray Neal, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants in the 500 block of West Mary Street.
10:25 a.m. May 15. Jennifer Dawn Snyder, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with public intoxication.
1:16 p.m. May 15. Julian Andres Quintero, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
4:45 p.m. May 15. Jerleen Samuel, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Ransom Street with child endangerment-substantial risk and public intoxication.
5:45 p.m. May 15. Rebecca Janette Hagen, 27, of Indianola, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:45 p.m. May 15. Earl Robert Tanner Jr., 32, of Indianola, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:02 a.m. May 16. Jesse Elisha Gardner, 44, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of East Main Street.
11:49 p.m. May 16. Jorge Luis Hurtado-Ruiz, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lincoln Avenue and North Elm Street with OWI.
12:30 a.m. May 17. Steve Dante Smith, 29, of Danville, Illinois, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with purchase/possession of depiction of minor in a sex act.
12:30 a.m. May 17. Natasha Elizabeth Ulin, 19, of Danville, Illinois, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with purchase/possession of depiction of minor in a sex act.
3:08 a.m. May 17. Adam Joseph Hollingsworth, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
11 a.m. May 17. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
12:20 p.m. May 17. Nathan William Head, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with driving while barred.
1:36 p.m. May 17. Treyton Hartman, 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.