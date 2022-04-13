Ottumwa Police
9:27 a.m. April 8. Dakoda Kendon Flinn, 29, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
4:51 p.m. April 8. Marlon Rodriguez Lopez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with criminal mischief.
5:34 p.m. April 8. Steve Dante Smith, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with use of minor in drug trade.
9:30 p.m. April 8. Tory John Mathis, 34, of Beacon, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of theft detection removal device.
10:21 p.m. April 8. Steven Damien Duane Grant, 37, of Bloomfield, was served with two warrants in the 1900 block of Venture Drive.
10:21 p.m. April 8. Angel Dawn Spears, 32, of Sigourney, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:59 p.m. April 8. Jackie Ray Harland, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and Cook Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance.
7:20 a.m. April 9. Felicia Dawn Baxter, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block East Main Street with violation of probation.
1:10 p.m. April 9. Matthew Lee Lenger, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with public intoxication.
6:48 p.m. April 9. Shane Monou, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
7:45 p.m. April 9. James William Shilling, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Webster Street with driving while barred.
10:40 p.m. April 9. Orry Joe McClure, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Adella Street and West Finley Avenue with driving while barred and no SR 22 insurance.
11:55 p.m. April 9. Antonio Giovanni Cox, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Ward Street with OWI and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
1:22 a.m. April 10. George Edward Jordon, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with OWI, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:10 a.m. April 10. Laura Leann Parker, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with OWI second offense, possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, unlawful possession of prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:39 a.m. April 10. Andrew John Jaquez, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue.
11:58 a.m. April 10. Chad Allen Heifort, 30, of Oskaloosa, was served with warrant in the 1100 block of East Main Street.
2:40 p.m. April 10. Marrissa Fawn Ash, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of Mable Street with driving while barred.
3:56 p.m. April 10. Walter Leon Denham, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street with driving while barred, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.
4:32 p.m. April 10. Trenton John Obrien, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue with failure to appear.
8:02 p.m. April 10. Orry Keith Terrell, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.