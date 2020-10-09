Ottumwa Fire
11 p.m. Thursday. Citizen complaint in the 100 block of South Ward Street.
5:57 a.m. Friday. Car accident with injuries at Vine Street and Highway 34.
1:55 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 200 block of South Union Street.
Medical calls: 4:06 p.m. Thursday. East Vine Street. 6:19 p.m. Thursday. North Fellows Avenue. 12:59 a.m. Friday. West Third Street. 6:25 a.m. Friday. North Wapello Street. 9:17 a.m. Friday. West Finley Avenue. 11:41 a.m. Friday. West Street. 11:43 a.m. Friday. West Second Street. 1:28 p.m. Friday. South Morris Street. 1:35 p.m. Friday. North Court Street. 2:41 p.m. Friday. South Ward Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:25 a.m. Thursday. Cole Jaye O'Leary-Thudium, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mainand Ash streets with prohibited acts, driving while license revoked for drunk driving, OWI first offense, and person under legal age.
3 a.m. Thursday. Ray Aruki, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Maple Ave. with disorderly house.
3:50 a.m. Thursday. Nicolai Steven Gabriel Nicolai, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with failure to appear.
6:46 a.m. Thursday. Ernie Duane King, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving while license revoked for drunk driving.
9:20 a.m. Thursday. William Fountain, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Greenwood Drive with driving while barred.
10:04 a.m. Thursday. Robert Edward Taylor, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Moore Street with prohibited acts, drug tax stamp violation, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:12 p.m. Thursday. Gabriela Martinez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at Grant. and Spring streets with driving while barred.
12:25 p.m. Thursday. Judson Lee Petary, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Commercial and Market streets with fifth-degree theft.
3:09 p.m. Thursday. Kershawna Mae Sammons, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Fellows Avenue and East Main Street with possession of controlled substance, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:09 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Billy Ware, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Fellows Avenue and East Main Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and probation violation.
7:15 p.m. Thursday. Andre Le Bron Smith, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with three counts of probation violation.
7:17 p.m. Thursday. Rahlyne Elizabeth Snow, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Centerville Police
12:53 p.m. Thursday. Troy Michael Micetich, 50, of Moulton, was charged in the 700 block of North 13th Street, Centerville, with driving while barred.
7:28 p.m. Thursday. Rickey Joe Shore Jr., 32, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of East Washington Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
3:09 p.m. Tuesday. Candis Joy Messamaker, 36, of Moravia, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with domestic abuse assault.
1:08 p.m. Wednesday. Stephanie Renee Foster, 34, of Leon, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with domestic abuse assault and violation of a no contact order.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 4:39 a.m. Thursday. 210th Avenue, Centerville. 8:44 p.m. Thursday. West Ontario Street, Centerville.