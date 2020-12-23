Ottumwa Fire
12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Car accident at Steller and Walnut avenues.
1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Structure fire in the 500 block of Appanoose Street.
10:23 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to Asbury Avenue and Wildwood Drive.
10:34 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 200 block of South Moore Street.
10:11 a.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to 400 block of North Jefferson Street.
Medical calls: 3:09 p.m. Tuesday. Sheridan Avenue. 3:21 p.m. Tuesday. Richmond Avenue. 3:37 p.m. Tuesday. West Finley Avenue. 9:05 p.m. Tuesday. North Quincy Avenue. 10:04 p.m. Tuesday. North Marion Street. 5:13 a.m. Wednesday. North Elm Street. 5:51 a.m. Wednesday. Clarence Street. 10:37 a.m. Wednesday. West Park Avenue. 12:38 p.m. Wednesday. North Ward Street. 1:29 p.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 1:57 p.m. Wednesday. West Keota Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:50 a.m. Tuesday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second and North Court streets with driving under suspension.
9:39 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Allen Coram, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Richmond Avenue with prohibited acts.
10:58 a.m. Tuesday. Robert Earl Dean, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
4:37 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged at Fourth and Market streets with person under legal age.
9 p.m. Tuesday. Todd Alan Sundquist, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with two counts of violation of protective order and felon in possession of firearm.
9:05 p.m. Tuesday. Timothy Austin Little, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged with failure to appear.