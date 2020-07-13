Ottumwa Fire
2:29 p.m. Friday. Personal injury accident at Woodland Avenue and Highway 149.
3 p.m. Friday. Public service in the 500 block of South Ferry Street.
9:41 p.m. Friday. Investigation in the 200 block of East Main Street.
12:55 p.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 200 block of South Moore Street.
2:36 p.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue.
4:26 p.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 600 block of East Williams Street.
10:04 p.m. Sunday. Investigation at Church and Moore streets for an investigation.
2:08 p.m. Sunday. EMS assist on South Ward Street.
8:17 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint at Quincy and Asbury avenues.
9:30 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of East Park.
7:05 a.m. Monday. 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue to assist other agency.
8 a.m. Monday. Public service in the 200 block of Osage Drive
11:19 a.m. Monday. Investigation in the 500 block of South Ward Street.
12:28 p.m. Monday. Property damage accident at North Court and Highway 63.
12:32 p.m. Monday. Investigation in the 400 block of Wildwood Drive.
Medical calls: 3:54 p.m. Friday. West Mary Street. 11:11 p.m. Friday. Merrouge Avenue. 6:36 a.m. Saturday. Waverly Avenue. 10:42 a.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 12:01 p.m. Saturday. North Quincy Avenue. 3:32 p.m. Saturday. Minnesota Street. 6:41 p.m. Saturday. Boone Street. 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Church Street. 8:32 p.m. Saturday. Ransom Street. 9:16 p.m. Saturday. South Ward Street. 1:46 a.m. Sunday. Lee Avenue. 4:19 a.m. Sunday. West Highland. 10:54 a.m. Sunday. East Main Street. 1:41 p.m. Sunday. North Quincy Avenue. 5:46 p.m. Sunday. Elma Street. 10:06 p.m. Sunday. North Ferry Street. 12:47 a.m. Monday. East Main Street. 8:34 a.m. Monday. South Ransom Street. 8:41 a.m. Monday. North Ransom Street. 8:46 a.m. Monday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 9:42 a.m. Monday. North Quincy Avenue. 2:32 p.m. Monday. Clayton Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1:49 a.m. Friday. Mary Joann Wilma Hegwood, 28, 6205 SE 5th St., Des Moines, was charged at North Court Street and East Park Avenue with driving under suspension and prohibited acts.
7:04 a.m. Friday. David Richard Stowell, 33, 213 1/2 N. Washington St., Ottumwa, was charged at West Fifth and North Washington streets with attempted motor vehicle burglary, first-degree harassment and public intoxication-drugs.
10:59 a.m. Friday. Cody Allen Strode, 27, 515 Summit St., Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
2:25 p.m. Friday. Johnathon David Frymoyer, 21, 122 Lillian St., Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 63 and Park Avenue with driving while barred and OWI.
3:24 p.m. Friday. Coty Lane Waldrip, 22, 704 Morris St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:24 p.m. Friday. Trailyn Noel Evans, 19, 602 S. Davis St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:54 p.m. Friday. Kimmi Jo Nelson, 21, 610 Eighth St., Fort Madison, was charged at East Main and North streets with providing false identification and was served a warrant.
4:01 p.m. Friday. Kurt Lane Brumbaugh, 51, 303 Waverly Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Merrouge Avenue with violating a protective order.
7:24 p.m. Friday. Dylan Taylor Elswick, 29, 642 S. Milner St., Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:24 p.m. Friday. Monica Lavonna Giles, 34, 1120 N. Fellows Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
9:50 p.m. Friday. Fransisco Arellano-Morales, 53, 315 4th St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Main Street with assault causing serious injury and simple assault.
9:54 a.m. Saturday. Jacob Andrew Rauscher, 25, homeless, was charged at South Adella Street and West Finley Avenue with interference with official acts and knowingly providing false information, and was served a warrant.
11:57 a.m. Saturday. Timothy James Bukowksi, 25, 1008 Hackberry St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue with driving under suspension, third-degree harassment, trespassing and violating protective order.
3:24 p.m. Saturday. Damon Wayne Lord, 42, 703 Boone Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at North Iowa and Stellar avenues with driving while barred.
5:28 p.m. Saturday. Tira Marlene Raymond, 39, 2211 Roemer Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Quincy Avenue with third-degree theft.
6:41 p.m. Saturday. Steven Edward Bailey, 52, 1008 Boone Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Boone Avenue with assault and violating protective order.
1:10 a.m. Sunday. Steve Villalovos, 28, 120 E. Maple Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Elmdale Avenue with public intoxication.
2:13 a.m. Sunday. Christian Kony, unknown age, 402 Gara St., Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson and Norris streets with interference with official acts, person under legal age and public intoxication.
2:13 a.m. Sunday. McDonnenn T. Kony, 18, 402 Gara St., Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson and Norris streets with interference with official acts.
2:22 a.m. Sunday. Autumn Virginia Bolser, 34, 505 Libertville Road, Fairfield, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
3:51 a.m. Sunday. Ryan Joe Van Rossum, 38, 11304 Old Agency Road, Ottumwa, was charged at South Tacoma Avenue and East Main Street with public intoxication.
9:03 a.m. Sunday. Jerry Lee Horn, 37, 519 S. Adella St., Ottumwa, was charged there with failure to appear.
10:06 a.m. Sunday. Zachary Lee Downing, 21, 198 Ferry St., Ottumwa, was charged there with disorderly conduct, domestic assault simple and first-degree harassment.
10:07 a.m. Sunday. Tyler Michael Moore, 29, 306 Tindell St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with driving while barred and failure to appear.
11:52 a.m. Sunday. Levi Patrick Bryan, 29, 329 W. Fifth St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Grant Street with keeping prohibited.
5:16 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Trey Kim Breckenridge, 28, 305 Clarence St., Ottumwa was charged at Summit/Clarence streets with prohibited acts.
Wapello County Sheriff
3:09 a.m. Monday. Jared Wright, 24, 1647 Batavia Road, Batavia, was charged there with domestic abuse.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
7 p.m. Saturday. General fire call North 14th and East Short streets.
Medical calls: 11:40 a.m. Friday. 13th Street, Centerville. 12:45 p.m. Friday. Van Buren Street, Centerville. 8:01 p.m. Friday. Main Street, Centerville. 2:53 a.m. Saturday. East Prairie Street, Centerville. 5:38 a.m. Saturday. Van Buren Street, Centerville. 6:57 a.m. Saturday. 11th Street, Centerville. 7:50 a.m. Sunday. 21st Street, Centerville. 12:03 p.m. Sunday. Washington Street, Centerville.
Centerville Police
1:19 a.m. Saturday. William Craig Greene Jr., 33, N. 15th St., Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of North 15th Street with driving while barred.
Appanoose County Sheriff
2:51 a.m. Sunday. Jake Steven Heidersheit, 27, River Bluff Drive NW, Cedar Rapids, was charged in the 17100 block of Bobcat Lane, Moravia, with consuming alcohol in public place.
2:51 a.m. Sunday. Dylan Paul Hoenig, 27, Avenue C., Ft. Madison, was charged in the 17100 block of Bobcat Lane, Moravia, with consuming alcohol in public place.
1 a.m. Monday. Colton John Hyde, 21, Benton Ave., Albia, was charged with failure to appear.