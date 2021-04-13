Ottumwa Police
2:33 a.m. Friday. Richard Sosa-Garcia, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Highway 63 and West Woodland Avenue with public intoxication.
10:25 a.m. Friday. Naim De Jesus Bethancourt, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with public intoxication.
8:50 p.m. Friday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
11:16 p.m. Friday. Zachary Lucas Robnett, 35, of Ottumwa, was served two warrants in the 400 block of West Finley Avenue.
No time given, Friday. Seth Michael Paul Eddy, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct.
1 a.m. Saturday. Aaron Wayne Roe, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Lambron Street with interference with official acts.
1:01 a.m. Saturday. Joseph Lee Adamson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of West Second Street with OWI second offense.
2:36 a.m. Saturday. Marcus Green, 40, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with control of firearm by felon.
4:12 a.m. Saturday. Fernix Salle, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Court Street with violation of protective order.
7:18 a.m. Saturday. Ryan Hunter Jones, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Benton Street with public intoxication.
12:30 p.m. Saturday. Albert Hunger, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with fifth-degree theft.
1:22 p.m. Saturday. Andrew Craig Rettig, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Jefferson Street with domestic abuse assault.
1:22 p.m. Saturday. Angel Ann Steele, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Jefferson Street with domestic abuse assault.
1:36 p.m. Saturday. Dontrice Lanee Winston, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
2:30 p.m. Saturday. Alex Joe Martin, 25, of Cantril, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:30 p.m. Saturday. Haley Jo Martin, 25, of Cantril, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:50 p.m. Saturday. Enny Rosibel Calderon Fugon, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:49 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief and assault.
1:27 a.m. Sunday. Carpy Fred, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with OWI.
1:40 a.m. Sunday. Jimmie Hall, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with OWI second offense and possession of methamphetamine.
8:40 a.m. Sunday. Kamryn Renee Denham, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue.
9:56 a.m. Sunday. Kevin Christopher Stalder, 33, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of Elmdale Avenue.
11 a.m. Sunday. Douglass Barton Traul, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Grandview Avenue with violation of no contact order and was served with a warrant.
1:15 p.m. Sunday. Lekia Ke Mcquitty, 29, of Eddyville, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with drunk driving revocation.
4:36 p.m. Sunday. Gary James Schmider-Dye, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Plum Street with discharging weapons in city.
5:30 p.m. Sunday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Summit Street with failure to appear.
7:30 p.m. Sunday. Eric Joseph Johnston, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Bardell Street.
9:15 a.m. Monday. Kathleen Danne Grooms, 25, of Drakesville, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Court Street with possession of marijuana.
9:57 a.m. Monday. George Edward Jordon, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with restraint of animals.
11:30 a.m. Monday. Rickie Dale Scott, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Stellar Avenue with failure to appear.
11:50 a.m. Monday. Lacey Amand Albertson, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
1:10 p.m. Monday. Tira Marlene Raymond, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation and was served with a warrant.
2:27 p.m. Monday. Jessilee Nicole Rooney, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Fellows Avenue with failure to appear.
6:41 p.m. Monday. Derek Wayne Lankford, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
7 p.m. Monday. Roberto Estrada, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with failure to appear.
7:11 p.m. Monday. Tosha Elaine Hobbs, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Greenwood Drive with failure to appear and possession of controlled substance.
7:11 p.m. Monday. Jesse Ted Johnson, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 1300 block of Greenwood Drive.
10:16 p.m. Monday. Jacqueline Rada Setser, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and South Market Street with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.