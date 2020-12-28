Ottumwa Fire
3:53 p.m. Wednesday. Car accident at Sheridan Avenue and Garfield Street.
4:02 p.m. Wednesday. Gas odor investigation in the 800 block of Wildwood Drive.
6:34 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 600 block of Ellis Avenue.
8:50 a.m. Thursday. Public service on Mowrey Avenue.
3:51 p.m. Thursday. Car accident on Jefferson Street bridge.
3:58 p.m. Thursday. Public assist in the 1600 block of West Second Street.
11:12 a.m. Friday. Sprinkler activation in the 900 block of East Vine Street.
3:15 p.m. Friday. Public service in the 700 block of West Alta Vista Avenue.
6:04 p.m. Friday. Car accident at Fourth Street and Cooper Avenue.
9:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation in the 600 block of West Mary Street.
12:51 a.m. Saturday. Fluid cleanup from car accident at Fourth Street and Blake Street.
5:55 a.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 100 block of North Moore Street.
10:33 p.m. Sunday. Car accident at Mcpherson Avenue and Park Boulevard.
12:20 a.m. Monday. Investigation of outside fire in the 200 block of Clay Street.
Medical calls: 1:29 p.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 5:22 p.m. Wednesday. West Mary Street. 5:56 p.m. Wednesday. Wildwood Drive. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 7:14 p.m. Wednesday. Gara Street. 7:28 p.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 7:31 p.m. Wednesday. West Fourth Street. 12:27 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 5:30 a.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 8:30 a.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Mowrey Avenue. 10:12 a.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 11:56 a.m. Thursday. North Benton Street. 4:35 p.m. Thursday. South Webster Street. 12:04 a.m. Friday. Winchester Drive. 1:33 a.m. Friday. West Second Street. 2:59 a.m. Friday. Albia Road. 6:13 a.m. Friday. North Wapello Street. 1:04 p.m. Friday. South Davis Street. 1:16 p.m. Friday. East Second Street. 2:02 p.m. Friday. Clinton Avenue. 2:17 p.m. Friday. South Ransom Street. 2:24 p.m. Friday. South Union Street. 4 p.m. Friday. West Fourth Street. 7:32 p.m. Friday. South Willard Street. 9:08 p.m. Friday. Hayne Street. 10:07 p.m. Friday. North Court Street. 11:36 p.m. Friday. Tuttle Street. 2:10 a.m. Saturday. Ray Street. 2:54 a.m. Saturday. South Moore Street. 4:40 a.m. Saturday. West Mary Street. 10:39 a.m. Saturday. Birchwood Drive. 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Lincoln Avenue. 12:51 p.m. Saturday. East Williams Street. 4:01 p.m. Saturday. Adeline Street. 4:49 p.m. Saturday. South Madison Avenue. 5:43 p.m. Saturday. Wabash Avenue. 2:12 a.m. Sunday. Second Street. 2:28 a.m. Sunday. Oakridge Road. 2:29 a.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 6:37 a.m. Sunday. Glenwood Avenue. 8:39 a.m. Sunday. South Union Street. 9:26 a.m. Sunday. North Ferry Street. 11:24 a.m. Sunday. Brentwood Drive. 1:49 p.m. Sunday. Queen Anne Avenue. 5:46 p.m. Sunday. South Madison Avenue. 7:54 p.m. Sunday. Meadow Street. 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Benton Street. 1:40 a.m. Monday. Caldwell Street and Slavens Street. 7:38 a.m. Monday. West Main Street. 8:48 a.m. Monday. East Main Street. 10:46 a.m. Monday. Carter Avenue. 11:11 a.m. Monday. Crestview Avenue. 11:22 a.m. Monday. West Keota Street. 11:27 a.m. Monday. Venture Drive.
Ottumwa Police
7:25 a.m. Wednesday. Taylar Rene Gillen, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of N. Elm St. with having animal which bite and failure to restrain animals.
7:46 a.m. Wednesday. Kirsten Marie Vertz, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Theatre Drive with public intoxication-drugs.
12:43 p.m. Wednesday. Jaden Franklin Guyette, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass and interference with official acts.
10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kelly Ann Eklofe, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:21 a.m. Thursday. Jonathan Misael Rodas, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of E. Plum St. with OWI first offense, possession of controlled substance and failure to yield for stop sign.
4:41 p.m. Thursday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and was served with two warrants.
9:57 a.m. Friday. Kevin J. Morena Ventura, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of E. 4th St. with OWI first offense, no valid license, reckless driving and person under legal age.
12:17 a.m. Saturday. Joseph Craig Davis, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Dubuque St. with OWI third and subsequent offense.
9:30 a.m Saturday. David Levi Leonard Cumbie, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
11:40 a.m. Saturday. Richard Carleton O'Leary, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Ave. with domestic assault strangulation with injury and willful injury.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. Three juveniles were charged at the Wapello County Jail with trespass.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree criminal mischief.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. Two juveniles were charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree criminal mischief.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. Three juveniles were charged at the Wapello County Jail with arson.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree criminal mischief.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. Two juveniles were charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree criminal mischief.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:05 p.m. Saturday. Adalberto Isaul Bonilla Alvarez, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. 3rd St. and N. Court St. with public intoxication.
9:33 p.m. Saturday. Guarantee Ranu, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Ransom with assault on persons of certain occupations, interference with official acts, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and person under legal age.
10:36 p.m. Saturday. Andrade Pedo Gonzalez, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of S. Webster St. with person under legal age.
10:36 p.m. Saturday. Three juveniles were charged in the 400 block of S. Webster St. with person under legal age.
10:36 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of S. Webster St. with person under legal age, harassment of public official and possession of controlled substance.
10:36 p.m. Saturday. Jackson Garrett Saunders, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of S. Webster St. with person under legal age.
11:43 p.m. Saturday. Darrell Anthony Jones, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. 4th St. and N. Jefferson St. with driving while barred.
11:51 p.m. Saturday. Matthew Lee Wyatt, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of W. 4th St. with two counts of prohibited acts and two counts of probation violation.
1:47 a.m. Sunday. Reytpe Reken, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. 2nd St. with public intoxication-alcohol.
9:10 a.m. Sunday. Bradie Lynn Close, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Frank St. with delivery of more than five grams of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
11:05 p.m. Sunday. Rain Ilai, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. 2nd St. and Mcpherson Ave. with OWI first offense.