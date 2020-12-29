Ottumwa Police
5:48 a.m. Monday. James William Shilling, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with driving while barred and failure to appear.
12:23 p.m. Monday. Joey Allen Harland, 40, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with possession of controlled substance, providing false identification, no valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with five warrants.
1:38 p.m. Monday. Gilbert Jerome Riddick, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of McPherson Avenue with residing in a placarded dwelling.
2 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with assault causing bodily injury.
4:51 p.m. Monday. Michael Anthony Wick, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants at Weller Street and Queen Anne Avenue.
9:41 p.m. Monday. Jamie Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Second Street with failure to appear.
11:25 p.m. Monday. Two juveniles were charged at Airport Road and 150th Street with person under legal age.
Appanoose Sheriff
12:28 p.m. Saturday. Matthew Dale Jones, 39, of Centerville, was charged in the 14000 block of Idaho Circle in rural Mystic with second-degree theft, driving while barred, eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control and failure to obey stop sign.
1:43 p.m. Saturday. Tommy John Day, 36, of Centerville, was charged at 203rd Avenue and Highway J46 with domestic assault impeding air/blood flow, child endangerment without injury and driving under suspension.
2:41 a.m. Sunday. Evan Matthew Davis, 34, of Promise City, was charged at 160th Avenue and 524th Street with OWI third offense.
3:22 p.m. Monday. David Lynn Duffey, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 1100 block with compulsory education first offense.
No time given, Monday. Manson Otto Eis, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Davis Street with violation of protective order.