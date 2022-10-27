Ottumwa Police
2:25 a.m. Oct. 21. Dakota Lee Durbin, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Church Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance.
9:22 a.m. Oct. 21. Shaylee Rae Greenlee, 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
1:58 p.m. Oct. 21. Emily Borgomainerio, 39, of Keosauqua, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with providing false identification information, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drug, and was served with a warrant.
5:32 p.m. Oct. 21. Jacqueline Renae Blake, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Fellows Avenue with assault causing bodily injury and interference with official acts.
6:12 p.m. Oct. 21. Jesse James Clawson, 35, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 900 block of East Main Street.
9:38 p.m. Oct. 21. Glenntavius Nolan, 34, of Agency, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:11 a.m. Oct. 22. Cassandra Ann Stevens, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with assault causing bodily injury.
7:20 a.m. Oct. 22. Melinda Sue Sanders, 40, of Washington, was charged in the 100 block of South Elm Street with violation of protective order.
11:04 a.m. Oct. 22. Stella Mebong Fonkeng, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
12:56 p.m. Oct. 22. Nicole Danielle Murphy, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Madison Avenue and Garfield Street with driving while barred, three counts of possession of controlled substance, OWI, failure to affix drug tax stamp, neglect or abandonment of dependent person, possession of drug paraphernalia, and window tint.
12:56 p.m Oct. 22. Calvin Lamont, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Madison Avenue and Garfield Street with possession of controlled substance.
3:53 p.m. Oct. 22. Josef Bradford Herman, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
4:48 p.m. Oct. 22. Maria Anne Wilcox, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue with possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts and violation of probation, and was served with a warrant.
3:45 a.m. Oct. 23. Aiden Quinn Berry, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance.
8:10 a.m. Oct. 23. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of South Birch Street with persons under legal age.
9:36 a.m. Oct. 23. Kasty Kutono, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with public intoxication.
11:24 a.m. Oct. 23. Derrick Denniston, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Carlisle Street with domestic abuse assault.
5:16 p.m. Oct. 23. Elisha Nicole Goematt, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with driving while barred.
5:23 p.m. Oct. 23. Lashawn Anderson, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with probation violation.
6:57 p.m. Oct. 23. Christopher Allen, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Ash Street with driving under suspension, OWI second offense and first-degree theft.
3:13 a.m. Oct. 24. Thomas James Hahn, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 8000 block of North Highway 63 with public intoxication.
9:08 a.m. Oct. 24. Eric Joseph Johnston, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Mary Street with drunk driving revocation.
9:09 a.m. Oct. 24. A juvenile was served with a warrant in the 500 block of East Second Street.
6:54 p.m. Oct. 24. Alexander Michael Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
9:38 p.m. Oct. 24. Morgan-ann Marie West, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hammond Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, third-degree theft and forgery.
9:38 p.m. Oct. 24. Damion Lee Kauffold, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hammond Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
No time given, Oct. 24. William Michael Fortney, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Park Avenue and North Jefferson Street with driving while barred.
4:04 a.m. Oct. 25. Daniel Welch, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with OWI.
10:03 a.m. Oct. 25. A juvenile was served with a warrant in the 100 block of North Sheridan Avenue.
12:10 p.m. Oct. 25. Brayton Wayne Warren, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with voluntary absence from custody and was served with warrant.
2:30 p.m. Oct. 25. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree theft.
8:03 a.m. Oct. 26. Brooke LourRae Salyer, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Weller Street and Church Street with drunk driving revocation.
10:27 a.m. Oct. 26. A juvenile was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
10:39 a.m. Oct. 26. Hayden Alan Frederick, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Burns Avenue with failure to appear.
1:10 p.m. Oct. 26. Camielle Jean Toomire, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Golf Avenue with violation of probation, failure to appear, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:19 p.m. Oct. 26. Patrick Ivar Buehler, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fifth Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
