Ottumwa Fire
4:36 p.m. Wednesday. Car accident at Vine and Hancock streets.
Medical calls: 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. North Fellows Avenue. 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. South Moore Street. 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. East Rochester Street. 9:24 p.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 11:09 a.m. Thursday. North Jefferson Street. 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Church Street.
Ottumwa Police
6:48 a.m. Wednesday. Molly Beatrice Jones, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Willard Street with domestic assault serious.
12:49 p.m. Wednesday. James Michael Thomas, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North McLean Street with assault on certain occupations non-injury.
3:18 p.m. Wednesday. Eric Walter Klinefelter, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with simple assault.
4:20 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 8000 block of North Highway 63 with driving while barred.
Wapello County Sheriff
2:10 p.m. Wednesday. Kimmi Jo Nelson, 22, of Fort Madison, was arrested and transported from the Lee County Jail.