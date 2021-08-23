Ottumwa fire
3:39 a.m. Saturday. Fluid cleanup in the 600 block of East Second Street.
2:52 p.m. Saturday. Smoke removal in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
3:52 p.m. Saturday. Responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 34 and Quincy Avenue.
9:36 p.m. Saturday. Smoke investigation in the 500 block of Wildwood Drive.
6:34 p.m. Sunday. Responded to an accident on Venture Drive.
11:23 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of South Ransom Street.
5:11 a.m. Monday. Structure fire in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
Medical calls: 12:16 a.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 12:29 a.m. Saturday. South Sheridan Street. 11:06 a.m. Saturday. South Willard Street. 3:33 p.m. Saturday. Church Street. 7:11 p.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 8:01 a.m. Sunday. North Wapello Street. 12:45 p.m. Sunday. South Ferry Street. 2:58 p.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 9:54 p.m. Sunday. South Madison Avenue. 12:32 a.m. Monday. South Ward Street. 1:26 a.m. Monday. Appanoose Street.
Ottumwa Police
No time given, Friday. Moses Sayplay Jr., 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of North Pocahontas Street with domestic abuse assault.
2:33 a.m. Friday. Steven M. Bell, 55, of Fairfield, was arrested in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
9 a.m. Friday. Jesse Cole Sparks, 32, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1500 block of Albia Road with three counts of violation of a no-contact order.
6:20 p.m. Friday. Todd Mathew Downing, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of East Park Avenue with violation of probation and cited with failure to appear.
7:32 p.m. Friday. Jesse Cole Sparks, 32, of Ottumwa, charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with failure to appear.
7:38 p.m. Friday. Coady Alan Molesworth, 34, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 300 block of East Second Street.
7:53 p.m. Friday. Keondro D’Angel Miller, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with violation of probation.
8:15 p.m. Friday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of Brick Row Street with failure to appear.
10 p.m. Friday. Brian Anjain, 21, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Main Street with third-degree theft (enhanced).
11:04 p.m. Friday. Trinity Allen Schafer, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Green Street with domestic abuse assault and served a warrant.
No time given, Saturday. Michael Lee Thomas, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 500 block of West Mary Street with operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
No time given, Saturday. Tajuan Dwanaz Harris, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Mary and South Ward streets with drunk driving revocation.
1:33 a.m. Saturday. Dennis Joel Allen, 33, of Agency, was arrested in the 200 block of River Drive for operating under the influence.
2:34 p.m., Saturday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of East Vine Street and East Highway 34 with driving while barred.
5:01 p.m. Saturday. Sarah Ann Stallings, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of North Ward Street with operating while under the influence.
6:29 p.m. Saturday. Andrew James Leaf, 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of East Vine and North Moore streets with controlled substance violation (intent to manufacture), failure to office a drug stamp (7 or more grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, possession of controlled substance, and possession of contraband in correctional institution.
7:45 p.m. Saturday. Robert Murphy Hawkins, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Greenwood Drive with two counts of sex offender violations.
8:05 p.m. Saturday. Rachael Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of North Wapello and West Second streets with public intoxication.
11:30 p.m. Saturday. Charles Hauth, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with public intoxication.
No time given, Sunday. Billie Eugene McRoy, 64, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
No time given, Sunday. Kaleb Lynn Joe Derby, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Lillian Street with fifth-degree theft and possession/purchase of alcohol under the legal age.
7:35 a.m. Sunday. Howker Ludwig, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Woodland Avenue with four counts of revocation of pretrial release condition. Knno Rose, 37, of Ottumwa, was arrested for public intoxication.
11:55 a.m. Sunday. Jinny Lynn Fratiello, 31, of Ottumwa was arrested in the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
12:33 p.m. Sunday. Trace Allen Dyer, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 500 block of South Madison Avenue with four counts of revocation of pretrial release condition.
2:36 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was arrested at the intersection of West Finley Avenue and South Ferry Street for providing false identification information, interference with official acts and revocation of pretrial release conditions.
5:50 p.m. Sunday. Gerald Charles Knorr Jr., 61, was charged in the 300 block of East Main Street with disorderly conduct.