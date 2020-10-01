Ottumwa Fire
3:37 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 200 block of South Davis Street.
Medical calls: 7:09 p.m. Wednesday. South Madison Avenue. 10:03 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 2:14 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 8:07 a.m. Thursday. Casper Drive. 8:22 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 8:42 a.m. Thursday. Ward Street. 10:37 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 10:46 a.m. Thursday. Iowa Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1:38 a.m. Wednesday. Matthew Daniel Bean, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of North Court Street with assault, providing false identification and public intoxication-drugs.
11:07 a.m. Wednesday. Ryan Michael Mcnulty, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
6:32 p.m. Wednesday. John Arlo Johnson Jr., 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with second-degree theft.
6:32 p.m. Wednesday. Isabelle Lyn Chene Narron, 20, of Glenwood, was charged with second-degree theft, providing false identification and solicitation license required.
7:51 p.m. Wednesday. Darren Clark Ancelet, 52, of West Des Moines, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.
9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Four Simauo, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
Wapello Sheriff
9:38 a.m. Wednesday. Kyle McCarroll, 34, of Bloomfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
12:44 p.m. Wednesday. Ricky Lee Phillips, 38, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for escape from custody, sex offender registration violations and violation of proabtion.
Centerville Police
2:23 p.m. Wednesday. Milton Elwood Garr Jr., 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 1000 block of South Main Street, Centerville, with driving while barred.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 7:03 a.m. Wednesday. West Washington Street, Centerville. 10 a.m. Wednesday. East Seventh Street, Moulton. 10:07 a.m. Wednesday. South 18th Street, Centerville.