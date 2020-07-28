Ottumwa Fire
3:58 p.m. Monday. Vehicle accident at Quincy Avenue and Albia Road.
9:09 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint 400 block of Waverly Avenue.
5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in 600 block of Blake Street.
Medical calls: 3:17 p.m. Monday. Harvey Street. 9:30 p.m. Monday. Alta Vista Avenue. 9:38 p.m. Monday. North Ward Street.
Ottumwa Police
9:05 a.m. Monday. Andrew Drike Erakrik, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of W. Fourth St. with failure to appear.
9:12 a.m. Monday. Natasha Marie Bride, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
11:47 a.m. Monday. Haleigh Madison Ross, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Finley Avenue with keeping prohibited animals.
5:22 p.m. Monday. Rachael Katie Hasley, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Court Street with trespass.
6:30 p.m. Monday. Blaine Matthews Hill, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
7:48 p.m. Monday. Dixie Lea Pfaff, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Spring Street with restraint of animals.
7:55 p.m. Monday. Jay Brown, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Main Street with second-degree burglary.
9:27 p.m. Monday. Dustin Charles Greene, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with assault causing bodily injury.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 3:38 p.m. Friday. 286th Ave., Moravia. 4:09 p.m. Friday. Frontage Road, Moravia.