Ottumwa Fire

3:58 p.m. Monday. Vehicle accident at Quincy Avenue and Albia Road.

9:09 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint 400 block of Waverly Avenue.

5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in 600 block of Blake Street.

Medical calls: 3:17 p.m. Monday. Harvey Street. 9:30 p.m. Monday. Alta Vista Avenue. 9:38 p.m. Monday. North Ward Street.

Ottumwa Police

9:05 a.m. Monday. Andrew Drike Erakrik, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of W. Fourth St. with failure to appear.

9:12 a.m. Monday. Natasha Marie Bride, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.

11:47 a.m. Monday. Haleigh Madison Ross, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Finley Avenue with keeping prohibited animals.

5:22 p.m. Monday. Rachael Katie Hasley, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Court Street with trespass.

6:30 p.m. Monday. Blaine Matthews Hill, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.

7:48 p.m. Monday. Dixie Lea Pfaff, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Spring Street with restraint of animals.

7:55 p.m. Monday. Jay Brown, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Main Street with second-degree burglary.

9:27 p.m. Monday. Dustin Charles Greene, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with assault causing bodily injury.

Centerville Fire and Rescue

Medical calls: 3:38 p.m. Friday. 286th Ave., Moravia. 4:09 p.m. Friday. Frontage Road, Moravia.

Tags

