Ottumwa Fire
3:20 p.m Monday. Canceled en route to N. Marion St.
5:03 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to Roemer Ave.
10:25 a.m. Tuesday. Car fire on Highway 34 at Iowa Ave.
Medical calls: 3:49 p.m. Monday. N. Van Buren Ave. 4:37 p.m. Monday. Greenwood Drive. 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. Glenwood Ave. 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 6:33 a.m. Tuesday. Swanson Ave. 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. W. Keota St. 9:37 a.m. Tuesday. E. Rochester St. 9:59 a.m. Tuesday. E. Mary St. 2:18 p.m. Tuesday. S. Iowa Ave.
Ottumwa Police
1:37 a.m. Monday. Lacey Lynn Mills, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of N. 5th St. with two counts of failure to appear.
3:42 a.m. Monday. Heudes Hartman, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Myrtle St. and Bardell St. with OWI first offense.
10:04 a.m. Monday. Albert Otto Hunger, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged with failure to appear.
11:24 p.m. Monday. Fuji Titus, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church St. with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Wapello Sheriff
8:08 a.m. Monday. Anisha Ware, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with assault.
2:02 p.m. Monday. Sherry Young, 40, of Drakesville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
9:55 p.m. Monday. Lee Ryals, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on Highway 34 near the Jefferson County line with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, improper use of registration, no driver's license, failure to have an interlocking device and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
11:07 p.m. Monday. Russell Steele, 54, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Centerville Police
12:48 p.m. Monday. Jonna Pauline Miller, 44, of Unionville, Missouri, was charged in the 1000 block of N. 18th St., Centerville, with fourth-degree theft.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 10:52 a.m. Monday. N. Shamrock Lane, Centerville. 7:41 p.m. Monday. E. Orchard St., Centerville. 10:37 p.m. Monday. S. 18th St., Centerville.