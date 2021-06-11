Ottumwa Fire
4:59 p.m. Wednesday. False alarm in 1500 block of North Court Street.
6:37 p.m. Wednesday. Fluid cleanup on Highway 63 North.
8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in 700 block of Camille Street.
8:43 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to Walnut Avenue and Steller Avenue.
9:29 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in 700 block of South Lillian Street.
10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Blown fuse on power line at Hayne Street and Railroad Street.
11:18 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in 700 block of South Lillian Street.
8:53 a.m. Thursday. Public service in 300 block of Lake Drive.
9:13 a.m. Thursday. Vehicle fire at intersection of West Second Street and McPherson Avenue.
4:51 p.m. Thursday. Structure fire in 400 block of Tacoma Avenue.
8:42 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in 1200 block of Jay Street.
5:33 a.m. Friday. Investigation in 600 block of Iowa Avenue.
9:26 a.m. Friday. Canceled en route to 900 block of South Weller Street.
9:51 a.m. Friday. Investigation on Traxler Drive.
10:54 a.m. Friday. Canceled en route to 900 block of West Second Street.
11:26 a.m. Friday. Public assistance in 600 block of South Adella Street.
Medical calls: 7:16 p.m. Wednesday. Monroe Avenue. 10:36 p.m. Wednesday. Fourth Street and Holt Street. 11:14 p.m. Wednesday. Plum Street. Midnight Thursday. South Sheridan Avenue. 4:09 a.m. Thursday. Taft Circle. 10:36 a.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 11:17 a.m. Thursday. Queen Anne Avenue. 11:21 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 11:36 a.m. Thursday. Tindell Street. 11:48 a.m. Thursday. South Milner Street. 7:12 p.m. Thursday. North Marion Street. 12:01 a.m. Friday. South Willard Street. 8:56 a.m. Friday. North Court Street. 3:09 p.m. Friday. East Pennsylvania Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Quinton Austin Guffey, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Madison Avenue and East Williams Street with probation violation and was served two warrants.
3:40 a.m. Wednesday. David Wayne Burnor, 40, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
6:10 a.m. Wednesday. Michael William Conley, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at Elm Street and Pennsylvania Avenue with two counts of public intoxication.
9:43 a.m. Wednesday. Amanda Leigh Farmer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with probation violation.
12:34 p.m. Wednesday. Win Tin, 32, of Rock Island, Illinois, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
3:59 p.m. Wednesday. Siearre J'Ashea Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with threat or attempted placement of explosive device.
4:53 p.m. Wednesday. Siearre J'Ashea Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gregory Earl Six, 44, of Cedar, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with drunk driving revocation.
2:17 a.m. Thursday. Gage Dean Buseman, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.
3:08 a.m. Thursday. Todd Dean Schultz, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of probation violation.
10:37 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
12:29 p.m. Thursday. Skyler Alex Lynch, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with probation violation.
2:04 p.m. Thursday. Jamie Michael Sanford, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
2:16 p.m. Thursday. Bertino Weires, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
7:30 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.
11:52 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Ward Avenue and East Finley Avenue with third-degree harassment and curfew violation.
Wapello County Sheriff
4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Burglary was reported in the 10000 block of Old Agency Road.
8:09 p.m. Thursday. Jacob Kauffman, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged with carrying weapons, no SR insurance, driving while revoked, eluding and was served five warrants for probation revocation.
Centerville Police
10:21 a.m. Tuesday. Tyler Wayne Hatfield, 21, of Lancaster, Missouri, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with third-degree burglary.