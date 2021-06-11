Ottumwa Fire

4:59 p.m. Wednesday. False alarm in 1500 block of North Court Street.

6:37 p.m. Wednesday. Fluid cleanup on Highway 63 North.

8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in 700 block of Camille Street.

8:43 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to Walnut Avenue and Steller Avenue.

9:29 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in 700 block of South Lillian Street.

10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Blown fuse on power line at Hayne Street and Railroad Street.

11:18 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in 700 block of South Lillian Street.

8:53 a.m. Thursday. Public service in 300 block of Lake Drive.

9:13 a.m. Thursday. Vehicle fire at intersection of West Second Street and McPherson Avenue.

4:51 p.m. Thursday. Structure fire in 400 block of Tacoma Avenue.

8:42 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in 1200 block of Jay Street.

5:33 a.m. Friday. Investigation in 600 block of Iowa Avenue.

9:26 a.m. Friday. Canceled en route to 900 block of South Weller Street.

9:51 a.m. Friday. Investigation on Traxler Drive.

10:54 a.m. Friday. Canceled en route to 900 block of West Second Street.

11:26 a.m. Friday. Public assistance in 600 block of South Adella Street.

Medical calls: 7:16 p.m. Wednesday. Monroe Avenue. 10:36 p.m. Wednesday. Fourth Street and Holt Street. 11:14 p.m. Wednesday. Plum Street. Midnight Thursday. South Sheridan Avenue. 4:09 a.m. Thursday. Taft Circle. 10:36 a.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 11:17 a.m. Thursday. Queen Anne Avenue. 11:21 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 11:36 a.m. Thursday. Tindell Street. 11:48 a.m. Thursday. South Milner Street. 7:12 p.m. Thursday. North Marion Street. 12:01 a.m. Friday. South Willard Street. 8:56 a.m. Friday. North Court Street. 3:09 p.m. Friday. East Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ottumwa Police

1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Quinton Austin Guffey, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Madison Avenue and East Williams Street with probation violation and was served two warrants.

3:40 a.m. Wednesday. David Wayne Burnor, 40, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.

6:10 a.m. Wednesday. Michael William Conley, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at Elm Street and Pennsylvania Avenue with two counts of public intoxication.

9:43 a.m. Wednesday. Amanda Leigh Farmer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with probation violation.

12:34 p.m. Wednesday. Win Tin, 32, of Rock Island, Illinois, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with public intoxication.

3:59 p.m. Wednesday. Siearre J'Ashea Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with threat or attempted placement of explosive device.

4:53 p.m. Wednesday. Siearre J'Ashea Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gregory Earl Six, 44, of Cedar, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with drunk driving revocation.

2:17 a.m. Thursday. Gage Dean Buseman, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

3:08 a.m. Thursday. Todd Dean Schultz, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of probation violation.

10:37 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.

12:29 p.m. Thursday. Skyler Alex Lynch, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with probation violation.

2:04 p.m. Thursday. Jamie Michael Sanford, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.

2:16 p.m. Thursday. Bertino Weires, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.

7:30 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.

11:52 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Ward Avenue and East Finley Avenue with third-degree harassment and curfew violation.

Wapello County Sheriff

4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Burglary was reported in the 10000 block of Old Agency Road.

8:09 p.m. Thursday. Jacob Kauffman, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged with carrying weapons, no SR insurance, driving while revoked, eluding and was served five warrants for probation revocation.

Centerville Police

10:21 a.m. Tuesday. Tyler Wayne Hatfield, 21, of Lancaster, Missouri, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with third-degree burglary.

