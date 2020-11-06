Ottumwa Fire
8:23 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint on Ransom Street.
9:26 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicle accident at Highway 34 and Venture Drive.
1:20 p.m. Thursday. Vehicle accident at Highways 34 and 63.
3:43 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint on Park Lane.
3:59 p.m. Thursday. Vehicle accident at Court Street and Woodland Avenue.
4:11 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complain on South Weller Street.
6:17 a.m. Friday. Vehicle accident at Highways 34 and 63.
7:31 a.m. Friday. Vehicle accident at Roemer Avenue and Highway 34.
12:11 p.m. Friday. Gas leak at Court Street and Fox Sauk Road.
Medical calls: 4:38 p.m. Tuesday. Sheridan Avenue. 5:51 p.m. Tuesday. Wildwood Drive. 5:54 p.m. Tuesday. Forrest Avenue. 6:42 p.m. Tuesday. Epps Street. 8:56 p.m. Tuesday. West Park Avenue 5:12 a.m. Wednesday. Osceola Street. 7:38 a.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 9:31 a.m. Wednesday. Osceola Street. 10:10 a.m. Wednesday. East Maple Avenue. 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. South Quincy Avenue. 5:21 p.m. Wednesday. Sheridan Avenue. 6:22 p.m. Wednesday. West Finley Avenue. 6:58 p.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 8:48 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 9:26 a.m. Thursday. Wabash Avenue. 11:12 a.m. Thursday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 1:54 p.m. Thursday. Leighton Street. 6:12 p.m. Thursday. Highland Ave. 7:42 p.m. Thursday. North Green Street. 8:16 p.m. Thursday. East Manning Avenue. 1:42 a.m. Friday. West Finley Avenue. 5:05 a.m. Friday. East Mary Street. 7:11 a.m. Friday. Greenwood Drive. 7:15 a.m. Friday. West Second Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:02 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Frank Street with possession of controlled substance.
8:48 a.m. Wednesday. Robert Edward Taylor Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with failure to appear.
9:20 a.m. Wednesday. Trace Allen Dyer, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged with controlled substance violation and drug tax stamp violation.
11:31 a.m. Wednesday. Maison Eis, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Weller Street with violation of protective order.
1:34 p.m. Wednesday. Emily Elizabeth Heckethorn, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid license, following too close and no proof of insurance.
2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Joanna Ruth Eidson-Thomas, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
5:32 p.m. Wednesday. Maurice Dion J. McClure, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue with failure to appear.
6:54 p.m. Wednesday. Mark Derrick Easton, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged with indecent exposure.
7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Staci May Murphy, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:10 a.m. Thursday. Jason Lee Haut, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Chester Avenue with animals which bite and restraint of animals.
Noon Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. with disorderly conduct.
Noon Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
12:58 p.m. Thursday. Jerry Lee Horn, 37, of Blakesburg was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with driving while barred, fraudulent registration and providing false identification.
3 p.m. Thursday. Patrick Alan Mallonee, 61, of Agency, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
3:10 p.m. Thursday. Justin Daniel Merrick, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Rochester Road with animals which bite, keeping prohibited animals and restraint of animals.
3:28 p.m. Thursday. Adrianna Latonya Cox, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Wapello Street with disorderly conduct.
3:28 p.m. Thursday. Arieal Manina Cox, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Wapello Street with disorderly conduct.
3:28 p.m. Thursday. Janiah Teaisha Robinson, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Wapello Street with disorderly conduct.
5:40 p.m. Thursday. Rosa Marie Cutler, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:09 p.m. Thursday. Travis David Hill, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
9:29 p.m. Thursday. Jose Luis Napoles, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson and East Second streets with public intoxication-alcohol.