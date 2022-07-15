Ottumwa Police
12:30 a.m. July 5. Steve Dante Smith, 29, of Danville, Illinois, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.
6:19 a.m. July 5. Levi Caro Zwick-Tapley, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street with domestic abuse assault.
2:02 p.m. July 5. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South College Street with violation of protective order.
4:54 a.m. July 6. Cody Allen Strode, 29, of Albia, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of North Ransom Street.
5:05 a.m. July 6. Lindsay Paul Halblom, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with trespass.
6:51 a.m. July 6. Kenory Michael, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2300 block of East Main Street with willful injury and first-degree robbery.
10:24 a.m. July 6. Steven Michael Clark, 25, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Street with OWI second offense, eluding and driving under suspension.
7 p.m. July 6. Muhammad Flowers, 27, of Burlington, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
7:15 p.m. July 6. A juvenile was charged in the 200 block of Church Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age and public intoxication.
12:58 a.m. July 7. Jordan Wade Duncan, 22, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with interference with official acts and was served with a warrant.
2:54 a.m. July 7. Jonathan Allen Klein, 35, of Burlington, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
6:51 a.m. July 7. Jedakyah Daniel Ponce, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of McCarroll Drive with first-degree theft, public intoxication and second-degree burglary.
2:10 p.m. July 7. Jaden Franklin Guyette, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and South Market Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
2:23 p.m. July 7. Nicholas Cody Cone, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Church Street
5:25 p.m. July 7. Carlos Velasco Mendez, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with two counts of violation of probation.
6 p.m. July 7. Annie Sue Henry, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
1:43 a.m. July 8. Samantha Warfield, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Jefferson Street with interference with official acts and OWI.
2:47 a.m. July 8. Fermin Joel Garcia, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
10:42 a.m. July 8. Ashley Lynn Capps, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with driving under suspension.
3:30 p.m. July 8. Holli Kylene Hartwig, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:35 p.m. July 8. Malachi Langebartels, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive, with theft.
3:03 a.m. July 9. Francisco Nikes, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Washington Street with failure to appear.
3:03 a.m. July 9. Netipan Nikes, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Washington Street with failure to appear.
11:15 a.m. July 9. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
9:01 p.m. July 9. John Gary Ladehoff, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft, interference with official acts, possession of controlled substance, violation of probation and failure to appear.
1:09 a.m. July 10. Carlens Michaud, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Albia Road with possession of controlled substance.
4 a.m. July 10. Sabastian Anthony Probst, 18, of Oskaloosa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Ferry Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.