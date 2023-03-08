Ottumwa Police

4:05 a.m. Monday. A 43-year-old male was served with two warrants at Mary and Highway 63.

8:45 a.m. Monday. A 34-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.

8:45 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of West Williams Street with driving while barred.

7:04 p.m. Monday. A 37-year-old male was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with operation without registration, no proof of insurance, and driving while barred.

7:06 p.m. Monday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of North Cooper Avenue with child endangerment and domestic abuse assault.

9:43 p.m. Monday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree theft.

2:10 p.m. Monday. A 37-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.

1:51 a.m. Tuesday. A 29-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.

4 p.m. Tuesday. A 36-year-old was charged in the 100 block of East Woodland Avenue with assault, interference with official acts and domestic abuse assault.

9:48 p.m. Tuesday. A 60-year-old female was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, assault and possession of controlled substance.

