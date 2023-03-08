Ottumwa Police
4:05 a.m. Monday. A 43-year-old male was served with two warrants at Mary and Highway 63.
8:45 a.m. Monday. A 34-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
8:45 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of West Williams Street with driving while barred.
7:04 p.m. Monday. A 37-year-old male was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with operation without registration, no proof of insurance, and driving while barred.
7:06 p.m. Monday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of North Cooper Avenue with child endangerment and domestic abuse assault.
9:43 p.m. Monday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree theft.
2:10 p.m. Monday. A 37-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
1:51 a.m. Tuesday. A 29-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
4 p.m. Tuesday. A 36-year-old was charged in the 100 block of East Woodland Avenue with assault, interference with official acts and domestic abuse assault.
9:48 p.m. Tuesday. A 60-year-old female was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, assault and possession of controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.