Ottumwa Fire
2:58 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to East Mary Street.
2:03 p.m. Tuesday. Public service in the 700 block of East Williams Street.
Medical calls: 12:25 p.m. Monday. Van Buren Avenue. 3:27 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 7:26 p.m. Monday. Lee Avenue. 8:37 p.m. Monday. Oak Meadow Drive. 12:43 a.m. Tuesday. West Finley Avenue. 7:19 a.m. Tuesday. East Main Street. 10:33 a.m. Tuesday. South Webster Street. 12:39 p.m. Tuesday. Ray Street. 3:46 p.m. Tuesday. North Quincy Avenue. 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. South Quincy Avenue. 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. West Joseph Avenue. 6:54 p.m. Tuesday. West Fourth Street. 7:56 p.m. Tuesday. West Golf Avenue. 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. East Main Street. 11:56 a.m. Wednesday. East Woodland Avenue. 11:57 a.m. Wednesday. Burrhus Street. 3:29 p.m. Wednesday. Steller Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
2:10 a.m. Monday. Mckenzie Lynn Marsh, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with OWI, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, driving under suspension and speeding.
2:10 a.m. Monday. Dominck Michael Morris, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
2:10 a.m. Monday. Cole Oleary-Thudium, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
5 a.m. Monday. Kasty Kutono, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Green Street with public intoxication.
8:24 a.m. Monday. Michael Lee Thomas, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Richmond Avenue with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
12:11 p.m. Monday. Carlos Velasco Mendez, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of violation of probation.
1:04 p.m. Monday. Gillian Rose Hole, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hamilton Street with violation of no-contact order.
3:42 p.m. Monday. Mark Lewis Mclaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Wilson Street and South Davis Street with driving while barred.
4:41 p.m. Monday. Brandon Lee Swailes, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Burce Street and Lee Avenue with domestic assault.
7:51 p.m. Monday. Alex Thayne Blazina, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
7:51 p.m. Monday. Maria Anne Wilcox, 22, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
9:07 p.m. Monday. Alexander Michael Davis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with theft.
2:12 a.m. Tuesday. Quincey Lee Hensley, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with possession or carrying of dangerous weapon, OWI second offense and open container.
9:13 a.m. Tuesday. Duston Paul McLaughlin, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of no-contact order.
11:49 a.m. Tuesday. Anthony L. Lawrence, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Lillian Street.
12:24 p.m. Tuesday. Ryan Joe Croft, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:24 p.m. Tuesday. April Marie Greer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:24 p.m. Tuesday. Diana Lynne Taylor, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Logan Crawford, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession of marijuana and OWI.
8:29 p.m. Tuesday. Katrina Marie Kendrick, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 149 and Woodland Avenue with OWI and child endangerment.
9 p.m. Tuesday. Hannah Marie Clark, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Keota Street and Minnesota Street with drunk driving revocation.
No time given, Tuesday. Garrett Richard Gordon, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of violation of probation, and was served with a warrant.
No time given, Tuesday. Joseph Sebastian Schmitz, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Madison Avenue with reckless driving and failure to provide information and aid.
Wapello Sheriff
1:46 a.m. Wednesday. Michael Drake, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 400 block of Main Street, Agency, with driving while barred.