Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.