Ottumwa Fire
2:56 p.m. Monday. Carbon monoxide investigation in the 700 block of West Fourth Street.
3:45 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to the 900 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
5:12 p.m. Monday. Motor vehicle crash clean up in the 1100 block of West Mary Street.
8:46 p.m. Monday. Natural gas leak in the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
10:10 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue.
1:29 p.m. Tuesday. Natural gas leak at Court Street and Mistletoe Street.
Medical calls: 6:51 p.m. Monday. West Main Street. 7:53 p.m. Monday. South Weller Street. 9:32 p.m. Monday. West Main Street. 10:08 p.m. Monday. Clinton Avenue. 1:32 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 2 a.m. Tuesday. Clinton Avenue. 10:03 a.m. Tuesday. North Court Street. 10:27 a.m. Tuesday. Roemer Avenue. 1:06 a.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 1:08 p.m. Tuesday. Allison Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
8 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary.
10:22 a.m. Monday. William Austin Chance, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
10:23 a.m. Monday. Juan Sales Barriga, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Hill Avenue with 76 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
12:03 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with carrying weapons.
12:03 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary, carrying weapons, third-degree theft and third-degree attempted burglary.
1:16 p.m. Monday. Tira Marlene Raymond, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of probation and was served with a warrant.
4:42 p.m. Monday. David Lira, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hamilton Street and North Schuyler Street with sex offender registry violation.
5:50 p.m. Monday. Bryant Huerto Rizo, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving under suspension and eluding.
8 p.m. Monday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with second-degree theft.
Wapello Sheriff
4:45 p.m. Monday. Aryon Goodman, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of North Sheridan Avenue, Ottumwa, for outstanding warrants for violation of parole and violation of probation.
9:39 p.m. Monday. Jonathan Smith, 34, of Eldon, was charged on Elm Street, Eldon, with OWI, child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Centerville Police
2:36 p.m. Monday. Aryon James Goodman, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street, Centerville, for an out-of-county warrant.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:37 p.m. Monday. Austin J. Greene, 20, of Moravia, was charged in the 100 block of West Union Street, Unionville, Iowa, with possession of controlled substance.