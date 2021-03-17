Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.