Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 1:44 a.m. Wednesday. Brentwood Drive. 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. East Second Street. 10:06 a.m. Wednesday. Mable Street. 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 11:37 a.m. Wednesday. East Rochester Road.
Ottumwa Police
12:52 a.m. Monday. Dickson Debrum, 22, of Celburn, Texas, was charged in the 500 block of Frank Street with third-degree harassment and public intoxication.
1:07 a.m. Monday. Alexandrea Rachelle Willey, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with disorderly conduct.
2:13 a.m. Monday. Lance Erich Kehn, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
2:20 p.m. Monday. William C. McCarter, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of no contact order.
5:03 p.m. Monday. Montana Francis Harland, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with violation of no contact order.
7:12 p.m. Monday. Jennifer Helen Houk, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street with violation of probation.
9 p.m. Monday. Lillian Kaycee Rudd, 23, of Fort Madison, was charged at Market and River with OWI.
2 a.m. Tuesday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with driving while barred and no SR 22 insurance.
2:55 a.m. Tuesday. Jairon Yulian Acosta, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:20 a.m. Tuesday. Jeromy Scott Stevens, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 3000 block of North Court Road with probation violation, two counts of possession of firearm by felon and trafficking in stolen weapons.
5 p.m. Tuesday. Syreeta Denise Vaughn, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday. George William Marshall, 55, of Florence, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Cameron Dwayne Babcock, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Weller Street with driving while barred.
7 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Tuesday. Christopher Warren Pilcher, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with driving while barred.
Wapello Sheriff
4:44 a.m. Friday. Jesse Smith, 51, was arrested and charged at T61 south of Blakesburg with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred.
1:29 p.m. Friday. Michael Richard Davis, 54, of Ottumwa, was arrested at Rock Bluff on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
3:56 p.m. Friday. Alan Rodriguez-Paz, 30, of West Des Moines, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
5:59 p.m. Friday. David Murphy, 51, of Albia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
10:18 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Clarke, 41, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.