Ottumwa Police
6:37 a.m. July 26. Rachael Ann Johnson, 30, of Richland, was charged at East Second Street and South Jefferson Street with possession of controlled substance, OWI second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9 a.m. July 26. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:15 a.m. July 26. Jorge Rodriguez Nunez, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Garfield was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:36 p.m. July 26. Melinda Sue Sanders, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at Roemer Avenue and East Highway 34.
3 p.m. July 26. Leon Laroy Babcock, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Tuttle Street with disorderly conduct.
3:29 p.m. July 26. Thomas Harry Clawson, 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of South Moore Street.
3:50 p.m. July 26. Jesse James Clawson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with second-degree theft and four counts of probation.
4:06 p.m. July 26. Christopher Shepherd, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of Herrman Avenue.
5:22 p.m. July 26. Loren Riley Brown, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with interference with official acts, trespass and public intoxication.
7:31 p.m. July 26. Leon Laroy Babcock, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cherry Street with public intoxication.
5:24 a.m. July 27. Jkan Wasan, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Madison avenue with public intoxication.
10:45 a.m. July 27. Jeffrey Ryan Bedner, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with driving while barred.
11:49 a.m. July 27. Timothy William Jackson, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
11:49 a.m. July 27. Amber Dawn Ladouceur, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
11:54 a.m. July 27. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of West Mary Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age and harassment of public official.
12:40 p.m. July 27. Maria Theresa Clark, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
11:35 p.m. July 27. Christopher H. Harness, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Locust Street with violation of parole.
11:57 p.m. July 27. Anisha Rileay Ware, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
8:13 a.m. July 28. Michael Lee Thomas, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Wabash Avenue with possession of controlled substance and violation of probation.
12:32 p.m. July 28. Mercedes Lena Reisch, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
1:28 p.m. July 28. Christopher Shepherd, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Herman Avenue with willful injury.
3:35 p.m. July 28. Aaron Michael Brown, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of probation.
8:25 p.m. July 28. Diana Hernandez, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Gateway and Blackhawk with domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts.
