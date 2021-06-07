Ottumwa Fire
5:47 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of Wildwood Drive.
4:41 a.m. Saturday. False alarm in the 2000 block of Chester Avenue.
2:38 p.m. Saturday. Vehicle collision fluid cleanup on Highway 63 North.
10:20 p.m. Saturday. Carbon monoxide investigation in the 1600 block of Steller Avenue.
11:39 a.m. Sunday. Car fire in the 300 block of West Fifth Street.
4:41 p.m. Sunday. Rubbish/tree fire at Des Moines River Levee near walk bridge.
5:20 p.m. Sunday. Canceled en route to Highway 34 and Quincy Avenue.
5:47 p.m. Sunday. Vehicle collision fluid cleanup at Highway 34 and Quincy Avenue.
2:13 p.m. Monday. Grass fire in the 2000 block of West Second Street.
Medical calls: 4:18 p.m. Friday. East Fourth Street. 4:20 p.m. Friday. North Ferry Street. 9:05 p.m. Friday. West Second Street. 11:31 p.m. Friday. East Main Street. 1 a.m. Saturday. Kruger Street. 5:51 a.m. Saturday. South Moore Street. 7:54 a.m. Saturday. Swan Lane and Ferry Street Extension. 9:09 a.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 11:09 a.m. Saturday. East Main Street. 12:28 p.m. Saturday. East Second Street and Ash Street. 2:04 p.m. Saturday. South Willard Street. 4:28 p.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 5:21 p.m. Saturday. Main Street and Paris Street. 6:03 p.m. Saturday. Vaughn Drive. 9:28 p.m. Saturday. South Milner Street. 12:43 a.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 1:43 a.m. Sunday. East Williams Street. 7:02 a.m. Sunday. South Milner Street. 7:47 a.m. Sunday. North Ash Street. 9:21 a.m. Sunday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 9:44 a.m. Sunday. Timberlane Heights. 8:33 p.m. Sunday. West Fifth Street. 9:09 p.m. Sunday. Truman Street. 9:16 p.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 10:37 p.m. Sunday. West Maple Avenue. 10:44 p.m. Sunday. Ottumwa Street. 9:22 a.m. Monday. Minnesota Street. 9:37 a.m. Monday. West Maple Avenue. 10:13 a.m. Monday. Ray Street. 12:02 p.m. Monday. Oakridge Road. 12:22 p.m. Monday. Wildwood Drive.
Ottumwa Police
12:55 a.m. Friday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
3:47 a.m. Friday. Thomas James Martin, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with OWI.
7:06 a.m. Friday. Clint Matthew Smith, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
8:52 a.m. Friday. William Michael Shepherd, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Cherry Street and East Main Street with driving while barred.
9:01 a.m. Friday. Charlene Katherine Yardley, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of protective order.
3:49 p.m. Friday. Jesse James Mausser, 40, of Boulder, was charged at South Iowa Avenue and Hayne Street with trespass, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
4:11 p.m. Friday. Dorothy Ann Smith, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
10:04 p.m. Friday. Jessica Nicole Schwab, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:38 a.m. Saturday. Randy Wayne Keasling, 35, of Eldon, was charged at North Court Street and Vanness Avenue with OWI.
7:19 a.m. Saturday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 46, of Columbus Junction, was charged in the 500 block of East Williams with driving while barred and operating vehicle without owner's consent.
11:43 a.m. Saturday. Jesse James Mausser, 40, of Boulder, was charged in the 700 block of East Main Street with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
12:20 p.m. Saturday. Nicole Danielle Murphy, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Highway 149 with driving while barred.
12:20 p.m. Saturday. Calvin Lamont Wilburn, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Highway 149 with control of firearm by felon.
1:09 a.m. Sunday. Derek Mitchell Veatch, 29, of Bloomfield, was charged at North Court Street and Prairie with OWI and driving under suspension.
1:49 a.m. Sunday. Allan Joseph Wright, 35, of Eldon, was charged at East Highway 34 and Church Street with OWI second offense, driving while barred, no SR22 insurance and open container.
2:16 a.m. Sunday. Gage Dean Buseman, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with trespass.
Noon Sunday. A juvenile was charged with threat/attempt to place incendiary/explosive device, first-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury/mental illness, and false imprisonment.
5:49 p.m. Sunday. Angelica Marie Smith, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Ward Street.
8:19 p.m. Sunday. Christina Sue Johnston, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:20 p.m. Sunday. Gillian Rene Hole, 34, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of Richmond Avenue.
Wapello Sheriff
7:53 a.m. June 1. Salvador Garcia, 18, of Oskaloosa, was charged on Eddyville Road with OWI.
1:04 p.m. Wednesday. Ryan McNulty, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on outstanding warrants for bond revocation and violation of probation.
10:39 p.m. Thursday. Mikel Hager, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged on Ferry Street Extension with driving while barred.
11:38 a.m. Friday. Byron Sharp, 25, of South Newton, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to contact counsel.
7:45 p.m. Friday. Brayton Warren, 18, of Burlington, was arrested and charged on Highway 149 with eluding.
11:33 p.m. Saturday. Thomas Bozeman, 48, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on Roemer Avenue with driving while barred.
Centerville Police
11:41 p.m. Friday. James Alan Loehr, 29, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of West State Street, Centerville, with driving while barred.
12:51 p.m. Saturday. Daniel Alexander Hiltabidle-Gonzales, 20, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with harboring a runaway.
4:!6 a.m. Sunday. Zachary Allen Kratofil, 21, of West Des Moines, was charged at South 18th Street and Wall Street, Centerville, with OWI.