Ottumwa Police
2:07 a.m. Monday. A 19-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of South Moore Street with failure to appear and was served with a warrant.
5:46 a.m. Monday. A 29-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
9:42 p.m. Monday. A 22-year-old female was charged in the 900 block of West Second Street with assault.
1:05 a.m. Tuesday. A 39-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.
1:20 a.m. Tuesday. A 32-year-old male was charged at Sixth and Green Street with carrying weapons, public intoxication and violation of no contact order.
3:15 a.m. Tuesday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 33-year-old female was charged in the 1000 block of Tuttle Street with failure to appear.
11:20 a.m. Tuesday. A 44-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with keeping of dangerous animals.
3:50 p.m. Tuesday. A 29-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with keeping of dangerous animals and animals which bite.
7:25 p.m. Tuesday. A 22-year-old male was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
9:10 p.m. Tuesday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
11:57 p.m. Tuesday. A 50-year-old male was charged at South Adella Street and West Mary Street with possession of controlled substance.
