Ottumwa Fire
11:14 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation in the 500 block of W. 4th St.
Medical calls: 8:11 p.m. Tuesday. N. Fellows Ave. 12:02 a.m. Wednesday. S. Milner St. 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 12:59 p.m. Wednesday. N. Benton St. 1:18 p.m. Wednesday. Boone Ave. 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. S. Milner St.
Ottumwa Police
2:28 a.m. Tuesday. Robert Alan Large III, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of protective order and domestic assault.
8:39 a.m. Tuesday. Carleton Richard Jourdan, 50, of Albia, was served with a warrant on Highway 149.
9:04 a.m. Tuesday. Jerome D. Charmberlin, 31, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
12:18 p.m. Tuesday. Tanner William Bruegge, 27, of Birmingham, was charged in the 1000 block of Grant St. with violation of protective order.
3:11 p.m. Tuesday. Danielle Marie Douglass, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of N. Jefferson St. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:11 p.m. Tuesday. Trevor Davis White, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of N. Jefferson St. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:12 p.m. Tuesday. Krista Nicole Ross, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
7:01 p.m. Tuesday. Edwin Andrew Glisson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Shannon Marie Beadle, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Highway 34 and N. Highway 63 with simple assault.
7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Todd Alan Zanoni, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of S. Willard St. with violation of protective order.
9:03 p.m. Tuesday. Courteney L. Thompson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Vine St. and N. Sheridan Ave. with assault causing bodily injury.
9:04 p.m. Tuesday. Angel Autumn Leaf, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of N. Quincy Ave. with fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:27 p.m. Tuesday. Bradie Lynn Close, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:44 p.m. Tuesday. Brian Jabree Gambleton, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of N. Holt St. with driving while barred.
Wapello Sheriff
3:47 p.m. Tuesday. Joshua Shaull, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving while barred.
1:51 a.m. Wednesday. Robert Sedore, 30, of Eldon, was arrested and charged in the 400 block of Cornell St. in Eldon with trespass.