Ottumwa Fire
5:38 p.m. Wednesday. Public service on Friendly Lane.
1:27 a.m. Thursday. Vehicle collision in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue.
2:04 a.m. Thursday. Investigation on Venture Drive.
3:20 p.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to Iowa Avenue and Steller Avenue.
4:14 p.m. Thursday. Vehicle collision on North Forrest Avenue.
11:38 a.m. Friday. Canceled en route to Pennsylvania Avenue.
2:05 p.m. Friday. Canceled en route to Brentwood Drive.
2:25 p.m. Friday. Public service on South James Street.
Medical calls: 5:20 a.m. Thursday. South Moore Street. 7:20 a.m. Thursday. South Iowa Avenue. 11:22 a.m. Thursday. Osceola Street. 4:48 p.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 5:44 p.m. Thursday. North Moore Street. 6:10 p.m. Thursday. North Weller Street. 8:27 p.m. Thursday. East Rochester Street. 8:59 a.m. Friday. West Finley Avenue. 9:50 a.m. Friday. East Vine Street. 9:50 a.m. Friday. West Second Street.
Ottumwa Police
8:14 a.m. Wednesday. Brennen Rayn Putnam, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree burglary.
12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Willie Edward Felkins Jr., 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with domestic abuse assault and willful injury.
1:16 p.m. Wednesday. Joshua Marc Birk, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue with contempt.
3:24 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Ryan Lippincott, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Madison Avenue and East Williams Street with driving while barred.
7:11 p.m. Wednesday. Kalie Jo Hutt, 34, of Centerville, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
7:11 p.m. Wednesday. Lynett Elizabeth Sollars, 34, of West Burlington, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
No time given, Wednesday. Aaron Brooks Stout, 40, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with probation violation.
1:48 a.m. Thursday. Skyler Zale Coronado, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue with OWI and possession of alcohol under age.
2:31 a.m. Thursday. Four Simauo, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
4:15 a.m. Thursday. Donna Darlene Logan, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with two counts of probation violation.
10:58 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
11:51 a.m. Thursday. Michael Robert Fenner, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the alley of Church Street and Weller Street with possession of controlled substance and two counts of probation violation.
3:52 p.m. Thursday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
9:08 p.m. Thursday. Gage Dean Buseman, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Green Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:19 p.m. Thursday. Derrik Leonard Strom, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Center Avenue with carrying weapons, providing false identification and possession/purchase of alcohol under age, and was served with two warrants.