Ottumwa Fire
4:08 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of E. Court St.
3:04 a.m. Thursday. Waste fire in the 700 block of N. Quincy Ave.
3:11 a.m. Thursday. Waste fire in the 800 block of N. Quincy Ave.
5:25 a.m. Thursday. Waste fire in the 1100 block of N. Quincy Ave.
8:11 a.m. Thursday. Waste fire in the 1100 block of N. Quincy Ave.
11:38 a.m. Thursday. Car fire in the 200 block of Graves St.
2:18 p.m. Thursday. Public service in the 1300 block of Plum Street.
Medical calls: 6:48 p.m. Wednesday. Tuttle St. 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. Wildwood Park. 7:06 p.m. Wednesday. N. Weller St. 6:14 a.m. Thursday. E. Williams St. 8:19 a.m. Thursday. Maryland Road. 11:46 a.m. Thursday. Oakridge Road. 12:43 p.m. Thursday. Sheridan Ave. 1:25 p.m. Thursday. Traxler Drive.
Ottumwa Police
7:15 a.m. Wednesday. Jeffrey Scott Belliveau, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Davis St. and E. Mary St. with prohibited acts and failure to appear, and was served a warrant.
8 p.m. Wednesday. Jordan Taylor Reid, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of N. Moore St. with going armed with intent, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
Wednesday. Madison Rae Derby, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Ransom St. and E. Mary St. with public intoxication-drugs.
Wapello Sheriff
1:13 p.m. Wednesday. Monica Lino, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested on warrants for absence from custody and failure to appear.
9:33 p.m. Wednesday. Schuyler Letts, 28, of Fort Dodge, was arrested and charged at Ferry St. and Montage Lane in Ottumwa with driving while barred.