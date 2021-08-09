Ottumwa Fire
10:28 p.m. Friday. Cancelled en route to Boone Avenue.
9:29 p.m. Saturday. Accident with extraction at the intersection of Highway 34 and Vine Street.
9:41 a.m. Sunday. False alarm in the 300 block of West Second Street.
3:16 p.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 700 block of West Alta Vista Avenue.
2:54 p.m. Monday. Assisted the Ottumwa Police Department in the 1100 block of Elm Circle.
2:55 p.m. Monday. Public service in the 1100 block of Elm Circle.
Medical calls: 4:43 p.m. Friday. Oak Ridge Road. 6:01 p.m. Friday. North Fifth Street. 6:37 p.m. Friday. Hermann Avenue. 6:28 p.m. Friday. West Finley Avenue. 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Church and Weller streets. 6:57 a.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 10:28 a.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 3:16 p.m. Saturday. East Rochester Street. 7:25 p.m. Saturday. South Davis Street. 8:47 p.m. Saturday. Timber Ridge. 11:25 p.m. Saturday. East Locust Street. 1:33 a.m. Sunday. West Keota Street. 3:35 a.m. Sunday. Oak Ridge Road. 11:22 a.m. Sunday. South Webster Street. 1:43 p.m. Sunday. West Main Street. 2:51 p.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 5:44 p.m. Sunday. West Fourth Street. 8:19 p.m. Sunday. South Ferry Street. 12:49 a.m. Monday. North Ward Street. 7:37 a.m. Monday. North Jefferson Street. 7:45 a.m. Monday. East Rochester Street. 8:19 a.m. Monday. South Market Street. 8:44 a.m. Monday. North Market Street. 9:23 a.m. Monday. Lee Avenue. 9:54 a.m. Monday. North Market Street. 1:14 p.m. Monday. South Union Street. 1:40 p.m. Monday. Ray Street. 1:43 p.m. Monday. Elm Circle.
Ottumwa Police
10:49 a.m. Friday. William Robert Yeager, 49, of Eddyville, was arrested at the intersection of North Quincy Avenue and Mowrey avenues with controlled substance violation (intent to manufacture), failure to affix a drug stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, drunk driving revocation and no SR-22 insurance.
3:36 p.m. Friday. Lacey Lynn Mills, 37, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of North Clay Street on two counts of failure to appear.
9:50 p.m. Friday. Nathan H. Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1800 block of West Second Street for violation of a no-contact/protective order.
1:15 a.m. Saturday. Tytus Jay Hunt, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with persons under the legal age.
1:42 a.m. Saturday. Jeromy Scott Stevens, 44, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of South Elm Street for driving while barred.
4:18 a.m. Saturday. Maryann C. Jamieson, 24, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of West Joseph Avenue with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. A juvenile was also charged at the same location with persons under the legal age.
6:45 a.m. Saturday. Jarule Marrero, 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of East Park Avenue with first-degree robbery.
7:17 a.m. Saturday. Grace Kathryn Justinak, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Park Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia. Ethan Michael Wilson, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the same location with possession/purchase of alcohol underage.
7:58 a.m. Saturday. Anton Robert Kemper, 44, of Fort Madison, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of West Second Street.
11:20 a.m. Saturday. Cristy Lee Thudium, 41, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue with providing false identification information and driving under suspension.
1:37 p.m. Saturday. John Eliazar Quintana, 51, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1300 block of Locust Street with possession of a controlled substance, violation of a no-contact/protective order, and interference with official acts.
4:04 p.m. Saturday. William Patrick Davis, 25, of Batavia, was charged at the intersection of North James and Dewey streets with public intoxication. He was also charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with this-degree theft (enhanced).
7:10 p.m. Saturday. Melvin A. Quinteros, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Schworm Street with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
11:53 p.m. Saturday. Jason M. Bridgewater, 40, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of South Union Street with operating while under the influence, eluding, and driving under suspension.
2:29 a.m. Sunday. Gregory Allen Cook, 55, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 200 block of South Market Street with operating while under the influence.
8:20 a.m. Sunday. Bakireti Naibunaki, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Division Street with domestic abuse assault.
9:40 a.m. Sunday. Ethan Anthony Orth, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Mary and South Ward streets with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
3:18 p.m. Sunday. Rachel Katie Hasley, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of North Wapello and Ottumwa streets for two counts of failure to appear.
3:37 p.m. Sunday. Allison A.P. Fears, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Blackhawk Road marina with public intoxication.
5:54 p.m. Sunday. Dontrice Lanee Winston, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with public intoxication and shoplifting.
11:54 p.m. Sunday. Gerardo Victoria Ceja, 47, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of West Fourth and North Washington streets with controlled substance violation (intent to manufacture) and revocation of pretrial release conditions.
Centerville Police
7:05 p.m. Sunday. Mandy Kay Davis, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of East Wall Street, Centerville, with fifth-degree theft and disorderly conduct.