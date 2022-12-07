Ottumwa Police
7:46 a.m. Dec. 5. Joseph Kenneth Patton, 26, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged in the 500 block of North Green Street with domestic assault.
8:44 a.m. Dec. 5. Joseph Kenneth Patton, 34, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
10:34 a.m. Dec. 5. Danny Gene Petro, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
11 a.m. Dec. 5. Michael Kelly Anderson, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Main Street with public intoxication.
2:06 p.m. Dec. 5. Kaleb Scott Kriegel, 24, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
6:50 p.m. Dec. 5. Joseph Sebastion Schmitz, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Madison Avenue with driving under suspension.
1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Jerimiah Clayton Benjamin, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South James with driving while barred and possession of controlled substance.
3:54 p.m. Tuesday. Douglass Barton Traul, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Grandview Avenue with two counts of failure to appear.
5 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, and harassment of public official or employee.
5:19 p.m. Tuesday. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with trespass and was served with a warrant.
10:49 p.m. Tuesday. Hailee Rae Miller, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
