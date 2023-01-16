Ottumwa Police
12:15 a.m. Jan. 10. Troy Leroy Osborne, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Market Street with violation of protective order.
1:01 a.m. Jan. 10. Tanisha Louise Leaf, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with third-degree theft.
7:06 a.m. Jan. 10. Randall Rayvon Woodson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
3:30 p.m. Jan. 10. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
7:06 p.m. Jan. 10. Judy Ann Arnett, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with compulsory education violation.
8:58 p.m. Jan. 10. Seth Levi Sammons, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, three counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and no working brake lights.
10:38 p.m. Jan. 10. James Roy Wilmot, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Ray Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:13 a.m. Jan. 11. Daniel Ellsworth Vandello, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Van Buren Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
11:13 a.m. Jan. 11. Jacob Curtis Vanveen, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Gray Street with first-degree harassment.
4:59 p.m. Jan. 11. Seth Levi Sammons, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
9:41 a.m. Jan. 12. Alexander Stanley Koch, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
2:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Luis Maldonado Rosado, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Mclean Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree harassment.
4:49 p.m. Jan. 12. Jade Nichole Pameticky, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of West Mary Street.
