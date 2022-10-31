Ottumwa Police
1:10 p.m. Oct. 26. Camielle Jean Toomire, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Golf Avenue with violation of probation, failure to appear, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:19 p.m. Oct. 26. Patrick Ivar Buehler, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fifth Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
1:43 a.m. Oct. 27. Two juveniles were served with warrants in the 700 block of East Finley Avenue.
9 a.m. Oct. 27. A juvenile was charged in the 15000 block of Truman Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:39 a.m. Oct. 27. Ronald Juilus Christy, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with trespass.
1:59 p.m. Oct. 27. A juvenile was charged in the 800 block of Jay Street with trespass, interference with official acts, public intoxication and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
8:30 a.m. Oct. 28. Jose Luis Napoles, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft and public intoxication.
9:17 a.m. Oct. 28. Y-me Songeni, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with probation violation.
9:51 a.m. Oct. 28. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of South Union Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and providing false identification information.
10:49 a.m. Oct. 28. Charlton Andre Benjamin, 29, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 1000 block of South B Street, Oskaloosa, with sexual exploitation by counselor and sexual misconduct with juvenile offender.
11 a.m. Oct. 28. A juvenile was charged in the 2000 block of East Main Street with disorderly conduct.
3:12 p.m. Oct. 28. Mariel Christopher, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Wapello Street with failure to appear.
6:33 p.m. Oct. 28. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:33 p.m. Oct. 28. Asa Frederick McFarlin, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and East Highway 34 with driving while barred.
9:46 p.m. Oct. 28. Stacy Shawn Hastings, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:31 a.m. Oct. 29. Dyre Dionte Dean, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Marion Street and West Fourth Street with possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
2:31 a.m. Oct. 29. Alprentice Samuels, 32, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged at North Marion Street and West Fourth Street with possession of controlled substance and interference with official acts.
2:39 a.m. Oct. 29. Alexander Stanley Koch, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Market Street with domestic abuse assault and violation of protective order.
4:01 a.m. Oct. 29. Brandy Hartman, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Ottumwa Street with OWI.
3:40 p.m. Oct. 29. Ruby Rose Carlberg, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Cass Street with domestic abuse assault.
8:15 p.m. Oct. 29. Junior Agosta, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Market Street with failure to appear.
8:15 p.m. Oct. 29. Brian Daniel, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Market Street with OWI second offense and drunk driving revocation.
11:45 p.m. Oct. 29. Ashley Ann Marie Sease, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at Queen Anne Avenue and Bruce Street with OWI second offense and was served with a warrant.
12:43 a.m. Oct. 30. Sailass Clanry, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with OWI and open container.
1:31 a.m. Oct. 30. Raymond Will Wiseman, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
1:57 a.m. Oct. 30. David Villalobos-Zuniga, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Main Street with OWI.
4:56 p.m. Oct. 30. Tosha Elaine Hobbs, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Webster Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:32 p.m. Oct. 30. Dakota Ray Archer, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
No time given, Oct. 30. Roseria Louise Moras, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct.
No time given, Oct. 30. Justyne Monee Wilhite, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct.
