Ottumwa Police
1:02 a.m. Wednesday. Keyen Lee Reynolds, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with driving while barred.
2:13 a.m. Wednesday. Rachel Lorenza Austin, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
1:05 a.m. Thursday. Alek James Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Mistletoe Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and was served with a warrant.
5:15 p.m. Thursday. Dalton Robert Prasch, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
7 p.m. Thursday. Lucinda Rae Giese, 70, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street was charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.
9:20 p.m. Thursday. Brock Anthony Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Theatre Drive with failure to appear.
No time given, Thursday. Nicole Lea Shull, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Fellows Avenue with driving while barred.
Centerville Police
4:54 a.m. Friday. Bradley Allen Lahart, 50, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of South Main Street, Centerville, with driving while barred.
Appanoose Sheriff
9:27 a.m. Thursday. Linda Marie Dehoedt, 59, of Lynnville, was charged in the 400 block of Frontage Road, Moravia, with fifth-degree theft.