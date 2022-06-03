Ottumwa Police
2:11 a.m. May 25. Rchok Unteni, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with public intoxication.
1:44 p.m. May 25. Robert Eugene Mcpheter, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wabash Avenue and South Weller Street with violation of protective order, second-degree burglary, three counts of violation of protective order, fifth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, stalking and interference with official acts.
1:10 p.m. May 25. Daywoe Guannue Nimely, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Weller Street with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts, conditions of restricted license and eluding.
5:24 p.m. May 25. Elizabeth Cecilia Ward, 47, of What Cheer, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
6:50 p.m. May 25. Arthur Douglas Dyke, 18, of Drakesville, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
6:50 p.m. May 25. Two juveniles were charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
6:50 p.m. May 25. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft and unlawful possession of prescription drug.
8:21 p.m. May 25. Eleisha Marie Vose, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault.
8:54 p.m. May 25. Brain Anjain, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
12:20 a.m. May 26. Baylee Dawn Henderson-Miller, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
1:29 p.m. May 26. Tyler Jay Jackson, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue with two counts of domestic abuse assault, third-degree theft, second-degree burglary and violation of probation.
6:51 p.m. May 26. Zachary Scott Oesch, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Ransom Street with failure to appear.
7:23 p.m. May 26. Joanna Ruth Eidson-Thomas, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Ward Street with driving while suspended.
12:07 a.m. May 27. Dominick Elijah Whitehead, 19, of New Sharon, was charged on Ferry Street Extension with second-degree criminal mischief.
3 a.m. May 27. Marcus Malaki Campbell, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged on Park Lane with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
3 a.m. May 27. Jacob Thomas Madren, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged on Park Lane with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
3 a.m. May 27. A juvenile was charged at Court and Pennsylvania with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
7:41 a.m. May 27. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Ellis Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
8:53 a.m. May 27. Anthony Avalon Drayton, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with escape from custody and violation of parole.
4:57 p.m. May 27. Jordan Isaiah Brewer Parnell, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with trespass.
No time given, May 27. Jacob Alan Skinner, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
12:40 a.m. May 28. Michael David Madden, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at Osceola Street and Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
2:32 a.m. May 28. Brendon Jeromy Crow, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at Myrtle Street and Bardell Street with possession of controlled substance.
2:32 a.m. May 28. Patrick Antonio Simmons, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Sheridan Avenue and Church Street with public intoxication and public nudity/urination/defecation.
5:19 a.m. May 28. Zachary Robert Matthiesen, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2900 block of East Main Street with OWI.
7:24 p.m. May 28. Abigail Elisha Fergus, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft-shoplifting.
8:40 p.m. May 28. Brianna Angel Skye McConnell, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with possession of controlled substance, fifth-degree theft and trespass.
11:45 a.m. May 29. Darnell Lamont Lee, 29, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1000 block of East Second Street with trespass.
2:30 p.m. May 29. Joshua Harley Davidson, 43, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of South Webster Street.
9:35 a.m. May 30. Justine Eugene Merchant, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with failure to appear.
7:48 p.m. May 30. Stephen Craig Johnson, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with failure to appear.
12:28 a.m. May 31. Katherine Maree White, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Willard Street and West Williams Street with driving under suspension and no SR 22 insurance.
8:34 a.m. May 31. Samuel Jaime Quijano, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Park Avenue with possession of controlled substance, discharging weapons in city and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1 p.m. May 31. A juvenile was charged in the 600 block of Edwards Drive with threat of terrorism and first-degree harassment.
3:49 p.m. May 31. Maria Ruby Giraldo, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:12 p.m. May 31. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of North Johnson Avenue with possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with corrections official and two counts of violation of parole, and was served with a warrant.
10:12 p.m. May 31. Kershawna Mae Sammons, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Silk Street with fifth-degree theft.
11:13 p.m. May 31. Sara Dawn Brown, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Madison Avenue with violation of probation and failure to appear.
12:09 a.m. Wednesday. Rafael Shay Ramirez, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Appanoose Street with violation of protective order.
10:10 a.m. Wednesday. Shane Henry Jarr, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable Street with violation of parole and violation of probation.
10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Kesharra Levi Gilbert, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree criminal mischief.
12:53 p.m. Wednesday. Rebecca Ann Tackel, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pre-trial release condition.
2:05 p.m. Wednesday. Jeffrey Wayne Johns, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Waverly Avenue with failure to appear.
4:40 p.m. Wednesday. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with two counts of failure to appear.
7:26 a.m. Thursday. Davit Jimmy Otto, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Mary Street with child endangerment-substantial risk.
8:45 a.m. Thursday. Cory Christopher Wiseman, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Mary Street with failure to appear.
No time given, Thursday. Kaleb Lynn Joe Derby, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged on Bell Drive with public intoxication.